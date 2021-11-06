 Skip to main content
Donovan Whitney dances it up.

Sarasota's debut of Fresh Friday dodges the stormy weather

Donovan Whitney dances it up.

The Highway 75 band rocks out.

The Highway 75 band rocks out.

CJ and Taylor Rice

CJ and Taylor Rice

Brian Vanderhoof plays music on State Street.

Brian Vanderhoof plays music on State Street.

Kerry and Ashley Erickson with Clara Robbins

Kerry and Ashley Erickson with Clara Robbins

Duanna, Mark and Brianna Paquette with Michelle Barrett and Olive the dog.

Duanna, Mark and Brianna Paquette with Michelle Barrett and Olive the dog.

Lindsay Castiglione and Rebecca Higby

Lindsay Castiglione and Rebecca Higby

Alvaro Andrade and Gabriela Gascon

Alvaro Andrade and Gabriela Gascon

The Highway 75 band rocks out.

The Highway 75 band rocks out.

Sebio, Maria, Sebio Jr. and Angelica Rodriguez

Sebio, Maria, Sebio Jr. and Angelica Rodriguez

Ron Fowler and Sherri Olson

Ron Fowler and Sherri Olson

Caleb Guedes-Reed, Jackie Salzano and Renan Guedes

Caleb Guedes-Reed, Jackie Salzano and Renan Guedes

Kiah Evans, Stephan El Homsi and Kelly Murray

Kiah Evans, Stephan El Homsi and Kelly Murray

Dannylle Trepkoski and Tony Constantinos

Dannylle Trepkoski and Tony Constantinos

Rob and Barb Salpietro with Cara and Jeff Noccol

Rob and Barb Salpietro with Cara and Jeff Noccol

Marta McKinnon with Westcoast Black Theater Troupe dances along.

Marta McKinnon with Westcoast Black Theater Troupe dances along.

Patrick and Kattia Morgan

Patrick and Kattia Morgan

Kelly Dungan, Sydney Johnson and Alisa Hodzic

Kelly Dungan, Sydney Johnson and Alisa Hodzic

Tsunami sushi had food pickup.

Tsunami sushi had food pickup.

The first in monthly event series took place Nov. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Rain fell and thunder rumbled across Sarasota on Friday —  bad news when trying to launch a new monthly event series. 

The city's first edition of Fresh Friday persevered though, attracting more than 500 people who danced and mingled the night away around Lemon Avenue and State Street. 

A handful of vendors were on hand passing out pizza, sushi and other food for guests. Two DJs were also on site playing music while the Highway 75 got people rocking out and dancing  with live performances. 

Joseph Grano, president of the Next-Mark marketing and communications company promoting the event on behalf of the city, was relieved to see people respond to the event. He and staff had been planning Fresh Friday for the past three weeks after the city approved funding  in early October.

Lakewood Ranch's Music on Main, which was scheduled to resume Friday night for the first time since March 2020, was canceled because of the weather. 

"It's the best day ever (now that) we pulled it off," Grano said. "The weather took a flip, but here we are."

The next Fresh Friday will take place the first week of December and will have a holiday kickoff theme. 

