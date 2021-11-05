Music on Main cancelled in Lakewood Ranch

Tonight's Music on Main, the first since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been cancelled due to the storms expected to wreak havoc all day and into the night.

Lakewood Ranch Commercial's Amanda Zipperer put out a release early Friday.

"It pains me, but we made the executive decision to cancel Music on Main today," Zipperer wrote. "Clearly the weather is not going to cooperate with us. Our main priority is always the safety of our participants and visitors. With high wind and rain chances, we feel this is the best decision."

While Music on Main was cancelled, the Empty Bowls fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Plus was still held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event changed into a drive-through event through the "breezeways" off Lakewood Main Street. Those participating were directed to drive under cover to get their hand-crafted bowls filled with soup.