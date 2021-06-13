Nathan Benderson Park played host to the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta this weekend. Sunday was the final day of action, consisting of A Finals and B Finals for the Youth (U19) division, and there were local rowers in action.

Sarasota Crew junior Eva Harris was the area's top finisher. Harris took second place in the Women's 1x Final A (8:10.66), just under 10 seconds behind first place finisher Ella Berry of Oak Neck Academy.

Sarasota Crew also had a fourth place finish in the Men's 8+ Final A (5:56.15) and a fifth place finish in the Men's 4- Final A (6:36.78).

In the B Finals, which consist of the boats that missed qualifying for the A Final, the Crew won the Women's 4- (7:33.95) and finished sixth in the Men's 4+ (6:50.99).

On Saturday, Manatee County Youth Rowing sophomore Hayden Lesser, who attends Parrish Community High, finished third in the Men's U17 1x Final B (7:56.33).

The regatta is the second large-scale rowing event held at Benderson Park in recent weeks, coming on the heels of May's NCAA Rowing Championships. The event is usually known as the Youth National Championships, but changed the name to the Youth National Regatta for the 2021 event following a decision to include U17 races instead of holding those as a separate event.

A full list of Youth National Regatta results can be found at herenow.com.