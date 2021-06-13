 Skip to main content
Sarasota Crew's Eva Harris rows through the course at Nathan Benderson Park at the USRowing Youth National Regatta. Harris would finish second in the Women's 1x Final A (8:10.66).

Sarasota, East County rowers compete in USRowing regatta

Sarasota Crew's Eva Harris said she did not know what to expect from the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta prior to her race. Harris finished second in the Women's 1x Final A (8:10.66).

Sarasota Crew's Eva Harris splashes the water at Nathan Benderson Park after finishing second in the Women's 1x Final A at the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta.

Fans at the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta watched the action at Nathan Benderson Park from a screen placed near the finish line.

Connecticut Boat Club's Sophia Greco and Bridget Galloway pull ahead in the Women's 2- Final A at the 2021 USRowing National Regatta. The pair would win the event (7:42.97).

Connecticut Boat Club's Sophia Greco and Bridget Galloway clap hands after winning the Women's 2- Final A at the 2021 USRowing National Regatta (7:42.97).

Peter Albrecht and K. Lynch of California Yacht Club (front) eke ahead of John McNicholas and Johannes Bressel of Oak Neck Academy in the Men's 2x Final A. Albrecht and Lynch would win the race (6:39.35).

The Sarasota Crew Men's 4- competes in the A Final at the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta. The team would finish fifth (6:36.78).

Bikers at Nathan Benderson Park would race alongside the rowers at the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta, following the action.

The Marin Rowing Association (front) and Malvin Prep School Men's 4x boats go head-to-head down the stretch at the 2021 Youth National Regatta. Marin would win by 0.007 seconds (6:10.402) in a photo finish.

Fans watch the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta's Men's 4x Final A from the Regatta Island beach at Nathan Benderson Park.

Sarasota Crew's Eva Harris received a silver medal for her second-place finish in the Women's 1x Final A at the 2021 USRowing National Regatta on Sunday.

Sarasota Crew and Manatee County Youth Rowing all had representatives in A and B Finals at Nathan Benderson Park
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Nathan Benderson Park played host to the 2021 USRowing Youth National Regatta this weekend. Sunday was the final day of action, consisting of A Finals and B Finals for the Youth (U19) division, and there were local rowers in action. 

Sarasota Crew junior Eva Harris was the area's top finisher. Harris took second place in the Women's 1x Final A (8:10.66), just under 10 seconds behind first place finisher Ella Berry of Oak Neck Academy. 

Sarasota Crew also had a fourth place finish in the Men's 8+ Final A (5:56.15) and a fifth place finish in the Men's 4- Final A (6:36.78).

In the B Finals, which consist of the boats that missed qualifying for the A Final, the Crew won the Women's 4- (7:33.95) and finished sixth in the Men's 4+ (6:50.99). 

On Saturday, Manatee County Youth Rowing sophomore Hayden Lesser, who attends Parrish Community High, finished third in the Men's U17 1x Final B (7:56.33). 

The regatta is the second large-scale rowing event held at Benderson Park in recent weeks, coming on the heels of May's NCAA Rowing Championships. The event is usually known as the Youth National Championships, but changed the name to the Youth National Regatta for the 2021 event following a decision to include U17 races instead of holding those as a separate event. 

A full list of Youth National Regatta results can be found at herenow.com. 

