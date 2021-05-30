Rowing champions crowned at Nathan Benderson Park

Two rowers with Sarasota ties took their athletic ability to the limit on the final day of the NCAA Rowing Championships, held Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park.

Former Sarasota Crew rowers Julia Braz and Angela Szabo are freshmen at the universities of Stanford and California, respectively, and both sit in the No. 7 seat of their school's II 8+ boat. On Sunday, Braz and the Cardinal finished second in the II 8+ grand final (6:24.48), 1.24 seconds behind Texas, while Szabo and the Golden Bears finished third in the II 8+ petite final (6:34.01), 3.10 seconds behind Brown.

Alabama graduate student Rebekah Stewart, who grew up in west Bradenton and attended Manatee High, raced for Alabama in the I 8+ petite final, finishing fifth (6:38.76).

Sunday's event dealt with several inclement weather delays. The NCAA eventually canceled the Division I medal ceremony, but Texas was named the overall Division I champion.