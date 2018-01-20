Sarasota Opera hosts Sevillian Nights Spanish Tapas Party

Guests crowded into the Powel Crosley Estate on Jan. 19 to hear the opera singers performance.

The Sevillian Nights Spanish Tapas Party was held to celebrate the upcoming performance, “Carmen.”

“Carmen” is a tragic love story of a gypsy and a corporal, based in the mountains of Seville, Spain.

To mimic the upcoming performance, the party was Spanish-themed, featuring food from Spain, Spanish music during cocktail hour and a dance by a flamenco dancer. The decor also aligned with the upcoming performance, with red roses and dramatic lighting in the beautiful Powel Crosley Estate, giving the room a rich, romantic feel.

“Carmen” hits the Sarasota Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 17.