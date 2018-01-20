 Skip to main content
Greg and Pat Reinhart with Karen and David Purviance

Sarasota Opera hosts Sevillian Nights Spanish Tapas Party

Roses were placed around the Estate.

Anne Linn and Shelly Holmstrom

Lana Mullen and Stacy Ridenour

John and Sharon Zimmerman

Opera singers Lara Michole Tillotson and Jared Guest enjoy the view from Powel Crosley Estate's balcony.

Martin and Billie Feinberg, Roberta Napoli and Bob Katz

Opera performers Steven Aguilo-Arbues, Jared Guest, Lara Michole Tillotson and Andrew Surrena

George and Danuta Schloemer

Andres Colin

Jonathan Percival and Marilyn Hill

Rachel West, Teri Ciccone, Melba Jimenez and Alan Kesten

Guests enjoyed traditional Spanish food, including Spanish Tapas, a term commonly used for an appetizer in Spanish.

Jacqueline Morton and Aline Blanchard

A variety of Spanish food was provided for guests to enjoy.

Kim Goodson and Cynthia Craig

Richard Russell, executive director of the Sarasota Opera addresses the audience.

Jared Guest performs a song for the audience.

Lara Michole Tillotson performs for guests.

The decor gave the Powel Crosley Estate a romantic Spanish feel.

Flamenco dancer Vanessa Diaz

Flamenco dancer Vanessa Diaz

Guests gather at the Powel Crosley Estate to celebrate upcoming Opera performance
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests crowded into the Powel Crosley Estate on Jan. 19 to hear the opera singers performance.

The Sevillian Nights Spanish Tapas Party was held to celebrate the upcoming performance, “Carmen.”

“Carmen” is a tragic love story of a gypsy and a corporal, based in the mountains of Seville, Spain.

To mimic the upcoming performance, the party was Spanish-themed, featuring food from Spain, Spanish music during cocktail hour and a dance by a flamenco dancer. The decor also aligned with the upcoming performance, with red roses and dramatic lighting in the beautiful Powel Crosley Estate, giving the room a rich, romantic feel.

“Carmen” hits the Sarasota Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 17.

