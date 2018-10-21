Sarasota Opera starts diamond anniversary season

The Sarasota Opera is celebrating 60 years this season, and are calling it the diamond anniversary season.

To kick things off, the Curtain Raiser dinner was hosted Oct. 21 at Michael's On East.

It was one of the first cooler nights this fall, so guests were able to mingle in the atrium for the cocktail hour before heading inside. Three opera singers performed before dinner was served.

The Sarasota Opera's first show, The Barber of Seville, opens Friday, Oct. 26.