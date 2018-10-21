 Skip to main content
Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi, Filippo Fontana, Anna Mandina, Young Bok Kim and Executive Director Richard Russell

Sarasota Opera starts diamond anniversary season

Executive Director Richard Russell, Hellen Panoian and Bonnie and Bill Chapman

Eleanor Williams and Eleanor Faber

Aline Blanchard Siciliano and Arthur Siciliano

Pat Reinhard with Dennis and Jean Dorton

Beautiful flowers decorated the tables.

The Curtain Raiser dinner was hosted at Michael's On East.

Prosciutto wrapped fig was one of the appetizers served before dinner.

Hermione Gilpin, Peggy Allen and Steven Dixon

Sandra and Erik Lindqvist with Cynthia Russell

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Jane Newman

Adam and Jaime Still

Randy and Jennifer Simms with Joan Kraemer

Audrey and Harry Leopold

Peter Kretzmer, Ernie Kretzmer and Dorothea Sandland

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell entertain guests with their back and forth banter.

Anna Mandina, a soprano, sings "Ebben, ne andro lontana."

Baritone Filippo Fontana sings a song by Tosti.

Young Bok Kim, a bass, is on his 15th season with the Sarasota Opera.

The Curtain Raiser Dinner was hosted Oct. 21 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Opera is celebrating 60 years this season, and are calling it the diamond anniversary season.

To kick things off, the Curtain Raiser dinner was hosted Oct. 21 at Michael's On East.

It was one of the first cooler nights this fall, so guests were able to mingle in the atrium for the cocktail hour before heading inside. Three opera singers performed before dinner was served. 

The Sarasota Opera's first show, The Barber of Seville, opens Friday, Oct. 26. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

