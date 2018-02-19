Opera patrons gather to celebrate the year

Sarasota Opera held its Co-Producer Luncheon Feb. 19 — and there was plenty to look at.

Guests at Michael's on the Bay got a prime view of bright, sunny Sarasota Bay complemented by colorful pink and yellow accents on the tables. The luncheon celebrated the 2018 opera season and its top donors who are anticipating the last two shows of the season.

Next year will be the Opera's 60th anniversary and the co-producer donor fee will be increasing to $6,000.