 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The centerpieces were bright pink and yellow flowers on a bed of clover.

Opera patrons gather to celebrate the year

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

The centerpieces were bright pink and yellow flowers on a bed of clover.

Buy this Photo
Phyllis Lowitt and Rachele Rivolta

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Phyllis Lowitt and Rachele Rivolta

Buy this Photo
Carol and Larry English with Melinda Lee and Hank Foster

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Carol and Larry English with Melinda Lee and Hank Foster

Buy this Photo
Thomas Massey, Lara Michole Tillotson, Zhanna Alkazova and Steven Aguilo-Arbues

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Thomas Massey, Lara Michole Tillotson, Zhanna Alkazova and Steven Aguilo-Arbues

Buy this Photo
Bill Lloyd and Rich Wires

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Bill Lloyd and Rich Wires

Buy this Photo
Carol English and Annette Lloyd

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Carol English and Annette Lloyd

Buy this Photo
Bud and Betty Shapiro

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Bud and Betty Shapiro

Buy this Photo
Eleanor Williams and Betty Shoenbaum

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Eleanor Williams and Betty Shoenbaum

Buy this Photo
Ralph Scheffert with Octavio and Nela Choy

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Ralph Scheffert with Octavio and Nela Choy

Buy this Photo
Andre and Isabelle Christen with Walter and Rosemary Mazzanti

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Andre and Isabelle Christen with Walter and Rosemary Mazzanti

Buy this Photo
Carol and Larry English

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Carol and Larry English

Buy this Photo
Rick Kerby, Jonathan Coleman and Rich Wires

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Rick Kerby, Jonathan Coleman and Rich Wires

Buy this Photo
The luncheon celebrated its donors for the 2017 year.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

The luncheon celebrated its donors for the 2017 year.

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Richard Russell thanks the patrons for coming to the luncheon.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Executive Director Richard Russell thanks the patrons for coming to the luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Steven Aguilo-Arbues plays the piano for his fellow Opera singers.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Steven Aguilo-Arbues plays the piano for his fellow Opera singers.

Buy this Photo
Lara Michole Tillotson performs for the audience.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Lara Michole Tillotson performs for the audience.

Buy this Photo
Thomas Massey, a tenor, performs for the donors.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Thomas Massey, a tenor, performs for the donors.

Buy this Photo
Zhanna Alkazova sings for the audience.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

Zhanna Alkazova sings for the audience.

Buy this Photo
The audience claps as Zhanna Alkazova finishes her piece.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 |

The audience claps as Zhanna Alkazova finishes her piece.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Opera's Co-Producer Donor Luncheon was held on Feb. 19 at Michael's on the Bay.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Sarasota Opera held its Co-Producer Luncheon Feb. 19 — and there was plenty to look at.

Guests at Michael's on the Bay got a prime view of bright, sunny Sarasota Bay complemented by colorful pink and yellow accents on the tables. The luncheon celebrated the 2018 opera season and its top donors who are anticipating the last two shows of the season. 

Next year will be the Opera's 60th anniversary and the co-producer donor fee will be increasing to $6,000.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement