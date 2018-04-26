 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
John Yoder and Earl Dowdy

Sarasota Memorial Health Foundation tees up for golf tournament

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

John Yoder and Earl Dowdy

Buy this Photo
Bill and Bonnie Chapman with Deb Coleman

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Bill and Bonnie Chapman with Deb Coleman

Buy this Photo
Italian stuffed mushrooms were served during social hour.

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Italian stuffed mushrooms were served during social hour.

Buy this Photo
Kathleen and Van Mitchell

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Kathleen and Van Mitchell

Buy this Photo
An elaborate cheese tray was available for guests to munch on.

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

An elaborate cheese tray was available for guests to munch on.

Buy this Photo
Scott Currens, Heather Compton and Patty Rice-Spivey

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Scott Currens, Heather Compton and Patty Rice-Spivey

Buy this Photo
President and CEO Mason Ayers with Patrick McQuillan

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

President and CEO Mason Ayers with Patrick McQuillan

Buy this Photo
Ryan and Sarah Lodge, Alison Gardner, Richard Gress, Tillie Patterson and John Letourneau

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Ryan and Sarah Lodge, Alison Gardner, Richard Gress, Tillie Patterson and John Letourneau

Buy this Photo
Sponsors were thanked with a glass plaque.

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Sponsors were thanked with a glass plaque.

Buy this Photo
Phil Delaney, Cheryl Woeltjen and Aida Matic

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Phil Delaney, Cheryl Woeltjen and Aida Matic

Buy this Photo
Paul Cooper, Christina Reynolds, Matt Harrell and Dan Raimundo

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Paul Cooper, Christina Reynolds, Matt Harrell and Dan Raimundo

Buy this Photo
Larry and Priscilla Mitchell

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Larry and Priscilla Mitchell

Buy this Photo
David Verinder and John LaCivita

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

David Verinder and John LaCivita

Buy this Photo
Susan Rigopulos and Amy Berlin

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Susan Rigopulos and Amy Berlin

Buy this Photo
Guests socialized on the patio of the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Guests socialized on the patio of the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Buy this Photo
Alida and John DeJongh

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Alida and John DeJongh

Buy this Photo
Deb Kabinoff, Joan Galvin, Bev and Bob Bartner and Susan Malloy Jones

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 |

Deb Kabinoff, Joan Galvin, Bev and Bob Bartner and Susan Malloy Jones

Buy this Photo
Share
SMHF held a pre-reception cocktail party on April 26 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

To gear up for the golf tournament, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation held a pre-reception cocktail party for its sponsors April 26 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Underneath the string lights on the yacht club's deck, patrons socialized with drinks and light bites. The sponsors were able to get a look at the live auction items that will be at the golf tournament. 

The 17th annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament presented by RBC Wealth Management will hit off May 4 at 10:30 a.m. The proceeds from the tournament go towards SMH Physicians Endowment Fund, which provides continued education and new certificates for hospital staff.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement