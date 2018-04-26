Sarasota Memorial Health Foundation tees up for golf tournament

To gear up for the golf tournament, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation held a pre-reception cocktail party for its sponsors April 26 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Underneath the string lights on the yacht club's deck, patrons socialized with drinks and light bites. The sponsors were able to get a look at the live auction items that will be at the golf tournament.

The 17th annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament presented by RBC Wealth Management will hit off May 4 at 10:30 a.m. The proceeds from the tournament go towards SMH Physicians Endowment Fund, which provides continued education and new certificates for hospital staff.