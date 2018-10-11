Sarasota Memorial Health Foundation and Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota honor fighters

There's glitter on the floor after the party ...

OK, so it may not have been New Years Eve, but on Oct. 11, Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota was sparkling in glitter and pink from floor to ceiling.

Key to the Cure, the traditional start to season, hosted 900 guests in the high-end retail store to benefit Sarasota Memorial Health Foundation.

In a 13-year long partnership between SMHF and Saks, the two host Key to the Cure year after year to support those affected by breast cancer. Unlike years prior, the organization forwent chairpersons this year to instead honor women who are currently fighting breast cancer.

The evening was also a celebration of Key to the Cure's 20th anniversary. The upbeat music welcomed guests upon arrival, encouraging a little dancing from the start. Inside the store, champagne was poured and light appetizers were tasted as attendees socialized. For many, this was the first time they have seen old friends since season ended last May.

SMHF will be continuing to spread the awareness of breast health through their Breast Health Symposium Oct. 13 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.