 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
SMHF Director of Community Engagement Sally Schule and Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota General Manager Terri Najmolhoda

Sarasota Memorial Health Foundation and Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota honor fighters

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

SMHF Director of Community Engagement Sally Schule and Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota General Manager Terri Najmolhoda

Buy this Photo
SMHF President Mason Ayres

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

SMHF President Mason Ayres

Buy this Photo
Key to the Cure volunteers

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Key to the Cure volunteers

Buy this Photo
Key to the Cure models

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Key to the Cure models

Buy this Photo
Guests were given a bag of macarons as they left at the end of the night.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Guests were given a bag of macarons as they left at the end of the night.

Buy this Photo
Appetizers were served throughout the event.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Appetizers were served throughout the event.

Buy this Photo
Fighters Nancy, Marne and Christina

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Fighters Nancy, Marne and Christina

Buy this Photo
Renee Phinney and Sheena Maini

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Renee Phinney and Sheena Maini

Buy this Photo
Katie Jones, Heather Saba and Kyla Weiner

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Katie Jones, Heather Saba and Kyla Weiner

Buy this Photo
Guests could purchase a mini boxing glove and two raffle tokens.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Guests could purchase a mini boxing glove and two raffle tokens.

Buy this Photo
Models hold signs encouraging guests to spend their $25 gift cards that night.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Models hold signs encouraging guests to spend their $25 gift cards that night.

Buy this Photo
For each purchase made that night, 10% of the total went to SMHF.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

For each purchase made that night, 10% of the total went to SMHF.

Buy this Photo
Karina Pesch and Louise Ginsberg

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Karina Pesch and Louise Ginsberg

Buy this Photo
Champagne was poured for guests throughout the evening.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Champagne was poured for guests throughout the evening.

Buy this Photo
Upstairs guests could enjoy the VIP lounge.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Upstairs guests could enjoy the VIP lounge.

Buy this Photo
Enya Neyens and Victoria Ferrara

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Enya Neyens and Victoria Ferrara

Buy this Photo
Shari and Doug Phillips

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Shari and Doug Phillips

Buy this Photo
Roses decorated the tables.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Roses decorated the tables.

Buy this Photo
Boxing gloves adorned the food table.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Boxing gloves adorned the food table.

Buy this Photo
Key to the Cure is hosted in October for breast cancer awareness month.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Key to the Cure is hosted in October for breast cancer awareness month.

Buy this Photo
A candy table had many pink candies for guests.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

A candy table had many pink candies for guests.

Buy this Photo
Dessert options were mini cakes and candy.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Dessert options were mini cakes and candy.

Buy this Photo
Iris Starr, Kaitlyn Moore, Sandy Moore and Debbie Plotts

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Iris Starr, Kaitlyn Moore, Sandy Moore and Debbie Plotts

Buy this Photo
Julianna, Jade and Michelle Castillo

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Julianna, Jade and Michelle Castillo

Buy this Photo
Sally Schule takes a photo with friends.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Sally Schule takes a photo with friends.

Buy this Photo
Ashley Guttridge and Lauren Fitzgerald

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Ashley Guttridge and Lauren Fitzgerald

Buy this Photo
Haley Mcelraby, Nikita Braddy and Charlotte Trattner

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Haley Mcelraby, Nikita Braddy and Charlotte Trattner

Buy this Photo
Jan Grzep and Debbie Hamilton pose with boxing gloves in the HelloGorgeous Photobooth.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Jan Grzep and Debbie Hamilton pose with boxing gloves in the HelloGorgeous Photobooth.

Buy this Photo
Dr. Barbara Fleener and Dr. Erin Brosious, MD

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Dr. Barbara Fleener and Dr. Erin Brosious, MD

Buy this Photo
Key to the Cure shirts were for sale.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Key to the Cure shirts were for sale.

Buy this Photo
Kaylea Schule and Kerri Cowles

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Kaylea Schule and Kerri Cowles

Buy this Photo
Drs. Amir and Mietra Harandi with Kim and Dr. Paul Choniak

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Drs. Amir and Mietra Harandi with Kim and Dr. Paul Choniak

Buy this Photo
Peyton Robertson, Connor Andrew, John Trickey, Jerry Whitfield and Lexi Huelsman

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Peyton Robertson, Connor Andrew, John Trickey, Jerry Whitfield and Lexi Huelsman

Buy this Photo
Elisabeth Waters, Lissa Murphy and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Elisabeth Waters, Lissa Murphy and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Buy this Photo
Lexi Huelsman and Brian Mariash

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Lexi Huelsman and Brian Mariash

Buy this Photo
Abigail, Jose Tabarez, MD and Katherine Keeley, MD

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Abigail, Jose Tabarez, MD and Katherine Keeley, MD

Buy this Photo
Jaime and Adam Still

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Jaime and Adam Still

Buy this Photo
Guests took photos with the Observer's Instagram board for a fun photo opportunity.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Guests took photos with the Observer's Instagram board for a fun photo opportunity.

Buy this Photo
Jazz music lit up the dance floor.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Jazz music lit up the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Elisa Carlisle and Rita Thibalt danced until the evening was over.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Elisa Carlisle and Rita Thibalt danced until the evening was over.

Buy this Photo
Camila Wysocka, Tamara Page, Christina Bonilla, Jenny Wilkins and Dr. Ramierza Diaz

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 |

Camila Wysocka, Tamara Page, Christina Bonilla, Jenny Wilkins and Dr. Ramierza Diaz

Buy this Photo
Share
The 20th anniversary of Key to the Cure was held OCt. 11 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

There's glitter on the floor after the party ... 

OK, so it may not have been New Years Eve, but on Oct. 11, Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota was sparkling in glitter and pink from floor to ceiling. 

Key to the Cure, the traditional start to season, hosted 900 guests in the high-end retail store to benefit Sarasota Memorial Health Foundation.

In a 13-year long partnership between SMHF and Saks, the two host Key to the Cure year after year to support those affected by breast cancer. Unlike years prior, the organization forwent chairpersons this year to instead honor women who are currently fighting breast cancer. 

The evening was also a celebration of Key to the Cure's 20th anniversary. The upbeat music welcomed guests upon arrival, encouraging a little dancing from the start. Inside the store, champagne was poured and light appetizers were tasted as attendees socialized. For many, this was the first time they have seen old friends since season ended last May.

SMHF will be continuing to spread the awareness of breast health through their Breast Health Symposium Oct. 13 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement