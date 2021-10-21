 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota High president David Jones gave the evening's opening remarks.

Sarasota High holds fourth-annual Hall of Fame ceremony

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Sarasota High president David Jones gave the evening's opening remarks.

Jeana Schmidt thanked the event's sponsors and the people who helped put it together. Schmidt also encouraged attendees to support the event's fundraising efforts.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Jeana Schmidt thanked the event's sponsors and the people who helped put it together. Schmidt also encouraged attendees to support the event's fundraising efforts.

Gregg Troy was the head Coach of the U.S. Olympic Men's Swimming Team in 2012 and was the Florida men's and women's head Coach for 20 years.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Gregg Troy was the head Coach of the U.S. Olympic Men's Swimming Team in 2012 and was the Florida men's and women's head Coach for 20 years.

Matt Drews shares a message from Hall of Fame inductee Jane Lutz, who could not attend the event in person. Lutz taught English and journalism at Sarasota High for 35 years.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Matt Drews shares a message from Hall of Fame inductee Jane Lutz, who could not attend the event in person. Lutz taught English and journalism at Sarasota High for 35 years.

Hall of Fame inductee Barry Redden couldn't make it in person but sent in a speech via video. Redden, a running back, played in the NFL for three teams over nine seasons.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Hall of Fame inductee Barry Redden couldn't make it in person but sent in a speech via video. Redden, a running back, played in the NFL for three teams over nine seasons.

Jeana Schmidt presents Tim Koski with the Eddie Howell Award of Excellence for Koski's philanthropic efforts in the community.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Jeana Schmidt presents Tim Koski with the Eddie Howell Award of Excellence for Koski's philanthropic efforts in the community.

Dave Million shares a photo of his son, Doug Million, and Sarasota baseball Coach Clyde Metcalf during a mound visit. Doug Million, a pitcher in the Colorado Rockies organization, died of an asthma attack in 1997 at 21 years old.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Dave Million shares a photo of his son, Doug Million, and Sarasota baseball Coach Clyde Metcalf during a mound visit. Doug Million, a pitcher in the Colorado Rockies organization, died of an asthma attack in 1997 at 21 years old.

Dan Bailey is presented with the Community Service Award by Jeana Schmidt.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 |

Dan Bailey is presented with the Community Service Award by Jeana Schmidt.

Share
The event was held at Michael's on East.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Sarasota High held its fourth-annual Hall of Fame ceremony at Michael's on East on Wednesday, honoring six people for their contributions to the school and the larger community.

Unlike other Halls of Fame, Sarasota's is not limited to athletics. Wednesday's inductions included Gregg Troy, Jane Lutz, Barry Redden, Tom Koski, Doug Million and Dan Bailey. 

Gregg Troy, admittedly not a great athlete himself, coached the Florida men's and women's swim teams for 20 years and was named the head Coach of the U.S. Olympic Men's Team in 2012. Troy has coached over 100 Olympians, including Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte, and led the Gators to 43 individual national titles. 

Jane Lutz was an English and journalism teacher at the school for 35 years. She also played basketball on a full scholarship at Iowa Wesleyan. 

Barry Redden was a star on the Sarasota High football team and went on to play at Richmond, where he turned himself into a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 1982 NFL Draft. Redden played for three teams over a nine-year NFL career. 

Tom Koski received the Eddie Howell Award of Excellence for his philanthropic efforts in the community, including his work with Ringling College of Art and Design in raising money for the Sarasota Art Museum as well as his work as board vice chair of the Sarasota Orchestra. 

Doug Million, a left-handed baseball pitcher at Sarasota High and a member of the Colorado Rockies organization, was represented by his father, Dave Million. Doug Million  died of a severe asthma attack in 1997 at 21 years old. He was the 1994 USA Today high school baseball player of the year. 

Dan Bailey received the Community Steward Award for his work in the Sarasota community. Bailey is a board member of the Patterson Foundation and in 2018 helped secure voter approval to fund the extension of the Legacy Trail, among other community contributions. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement