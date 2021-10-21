Sarasota High holds fourth-annual Hall of Fame ceremony

Sarasota High held its fourth-annual Hall of Fame ceremony at Michael's on East on Wednesday, honoring six people for their contributions to the school and the larger community.

Unlike other Halls of Fame, Sarasota's is not limited to athletics. Wednesday's inductions included Gregg Troy, Jane Lutz, Barry Redden, Tom Koski, Doug Million and Dan Bailey.

Gregg Troy, admittedly not a great athlete himself, coached the Florida men's and women's swim teams for 20 years and was named the head Coach of the U.S. Olympic Men's Team in 2012. Troy has coached over 100 Olympians, including Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte, and led the Gators to 43 individual national titles.

Jane Lutz was an English and journalism teacher at the school for 35 years. She also played basketball on a full scholarship at Iowa Wesleyan.

Barry Redden was a star on the Sarasota High football team and went on to play at Richmond, where he turned himself into a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 1982 NFL Draft. Redden played for three teams over a nine-year NFL career.

Tom Koski received the Eddie Howell Award of Excellence for his philanthropic efforts in the community, including his work with Ringling College of Art and Design in raising money for the Sarasota Art Museum as well as his work as board vice chair of the Sarasota Orchestra.

Doug Million, a left-handed baseball pitcher at Sarasota High and a member of the Colorado Rockies organization, was represented by his father, Dave Million. Doug Million died of a severe asthma attack in 1997 at 21 years old. He was the 1994 USA Today high school baseball player of the year.

Dan Bailey received the Community Steward Award for his work in the Sarasota community. Bailey is a board member of the Patterson Foundation and in 2018 helped secure voter approval to fund the extension of the Legacy Trail, among other community contributions.