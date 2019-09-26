 Skip to main content
Sarasota High holds third-annual Hall of Fame ceremony

Six new inductees were honored by the school for their contributions.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Sarasota High held its third-annual Hall of Fame ceremony at Michael's on East on Sept. 25, once again honoring six of its alumni for their contributions to the school and community. Unlike other Hall of Fame rules, Sarasota's is not limited to athletics, 

Charlie Cleland was a coach at Sarasota High for 37 years, spending 27 with the football program (20 as head coach). He also coached track and field and swimming for the Sailors. With a record of 128-70-7, he is the winningest football coach in school history. He raised nearly $1 million for renovations to the football stadium, which was named after him. Cleland died in 2013. The award was accepted by his son, Chip Cleland. 

Karen Stottlemyer Eastmoore, a 1973 graduate, received the Community Steward Award. She was a state finalist swimmer for the Sailors and has spent more than 20 year raising funds for the school and taking part in philanthropic endeavors in the community at large. Eastmoore said in her acceptance speech that her favorite memories from the school involve all the lifelong friendships she made while there. 

Buff Betz, a 1970 grad, was the school's cheerleading coach and led the program to multiple championships. She was also an accomplished horse trainer, specializing in eventing. Alongside business partner Traci Mollohan, Betz started the Sarasota Equestrian Center. Betz retired from the school in 2015 and died in July. The award was accepted by her sister, Kim Betz. 

Thomas William Clyburn received the evening's Edward F. Howell Award of Excellence. Clyburn, a social psychologist, was one of the first two black students to attend the school, acting as a "test case" for integration, in 1963. 

Paul Reubens, perhaps better known to most as a character he created — Pee-wee Herman — could not attend the event because of work obligations, but sent in a video message thanking the school for the honor. Reubens was the president of the Sailors drama club and starred in productions like "My Fair Lady." He received the senior superlative of "most talented." 

"I can't thank my teachers and other classmates enough," Reubens said in the video. "Tonight almost makes me want to go back to high school. But I use the world almost, and I mean that."

Ray Suplee, the evening's final inductee, starred on the Sailors' football and baseball teams. Suplee helped the baseball program win two state titles and one national title. He would go on to attend the University of Georgia and play six seasons of professional baseball with the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays organizations. 

 

