Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance puts on a show at Waterworks

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show.

Emcee Brendan Ragan and chairwoman Jaime Still

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Emcee Brendan Ragan and chairwoman Jaime Still

Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott

Renesito plays for the audience.

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Renesito plays for the audience.

Ashley Hassler and Kavin Wilmott

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Ashley Hassler and Kavin Wilmott

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Ike Koziol and Jose Bolaños

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Ike Koziol and Jose Bolaños

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Sue Spigel, Hazel Pankhurst and Marsi Burns

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Sue Spigel, Hazel Pankhurst and Marsi Burns

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Winny Rush and Tom Roberts

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Winny Rush and Tom Roberts

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Sarasota Contemporary Dance members put on a show from the second floor.

Emcee Brendan Ragan leads off the program.

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Emcee Brendan Ragan leads off the program.

Ryan and Karly Christine

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Ryan and Karly Christine

Cory Mitchell and Ángela Rauter

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Cory Mitchell and Ángela Rauter

Judith and Ike Koziol dance together.

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Judith and Ike Koziol dance together.

Samantha Miller, Gabrielle Henry and Jordan Leonard

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Samantha Miller, Gabrielle Henry and Jordan Leonard

Monessa Salley and Sea Lee

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Monessa Salley and Sea Lee

The annual fundraiser was held March 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota Contemporary Dance put on a show for its supporters with its Noche Tropical fundraiser on March 5.

Around 100 supporters met at Waterworks SRQ for the annual fundraiser, which sported a colorful tropical theme. The annual event benefits the dance company's performance and education programs. 

The night's program started with a lively performance from Sarasota Contemporary Dance members, who danced across the second floor of Waterworks to the cheers of the audience below. 

Emcee Brendan Ragan later spoke to the audience before passing off to Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott and board president Dan Barzel.

The program continued with a silent auction and plenty of dancing. 

