Sarasota Contemporary Dance puts on a show at Waterworks

Sarasota Contemporary Dance put on a show for its supporters with its Noche Tropical fundraiser on March 5.

Around 100 supporters met at Waterworks SRQ for the annual fundraiser, which sported a colorful tropical theme. The annual event benefits the dance company's performance and education programs.

The night's program started with a lively performance from Sarasota Contemporary Dance members, who danced across the second floor of Waterworks to the cheers of the audience below.

Emcee Brendan Ragan later spoke to the audience before passing off to Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott and board president Dan Barzel.

The program continued with a silent auction and plenty of dancing.