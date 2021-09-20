Sarasota Arts Live plays through rain

A little rain never hurt anybody, especially when musicians with delicate instruments can keep themselves safe from the drizzle. The Sarasota Arts Live show went on despite rain on Sept. 18 as musicians stayed dry on a covered stage in St. Armands Circle.

The live music event was the finale of the Sol of the Circle summer events and served to both wrap up the summer and kick off the upcoming arts season. It featured performances by the West Coast Black Theatre Troupe, Sarasota Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Club of Sarasota and some outreach by the Sarasota Ballet, though they left early to protect tulle from the rain.

Die-hard local arts fans dutifully sat in the wet grass or on damp benches surrounding the Circle's inner park with umbrellas and rain jackets to watch the performances. Luckily, the stage had an overhang that protected the performers from the worst of the wet.