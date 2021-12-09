Sarasota Art Museum throws colorful soiree gala

The Sarasota Art Museum was awash in vibrant colors during its new Soiree gala held on Dec. 8.

The gala — the first held by the museum since its opening in 2019 — had hundreds of attendees in the museum's courtyard for the social hour. Guests picked up food and drinks, mingled and posed for photos in front of the night's colorful step and repeat.

Eventually the crowd headed into the tent space that served as the night's event hub, which had a selection of pinks, purples, teals and other shades to give the night a vivid feel.

The program was led off by Ringling College of Art and Design president Larry Thompson, who thanked the many in attendance and expressed gratitude at the return to normalcy for the relatively-new museum.

Guests then heard from co-chairwomen Elaine Crouse and Rosemary Oberndorf who spoke to the importance that art and museums have in both their lives and culture as a whole. Executive Director Virginia Shearer spoke after dinner was finished.

The night ended with a paddle raise which netted the museum more than $200,000.