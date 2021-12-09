 Skip to main content
John Hargreaves, Claire Rusen, Hein Rusen and Dan Rex

Sarasota Art Museum throws colorful soiree gala

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 |

Executive Director Virginia Shearer

Dana Dalpra, Barbara Jacob, Karen Lichtig and Tricia Mire

Christa Molinaro, David Samec and Beth Samec

Michele Parchment, Markus and Ingrid Summers

Jonathan and Michelle Mitchell with Dean and Sarah Eisner

Linda Driggs and Heather Richai

Felice Schulaner and Dennis Rees

Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood

The night's decor has a series of pinks, purples, magentas and teals.

The night's decor has a series of pinks, purples, magentas and teals.

Eleanor Maxheim, Marion Levine, Bev Harms and Sam Samelson

Roxie Jerde and Stephanie Fraim

Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Amie Austin Oliva

Executive Director Virginia Shearer, Michele Silverman and Janis Swan

Brent Hamill, Ping Faulhaber, Mimi Falhauber, Devin Falhauber, Scott and Melissa Stevens

Andre Scott and Alan Gravely

Co-chairwomen Rosemary Oberndorf and Elaine Crouse

George and Janet Miles

Patrick Johnson, Katya Kroupnik, Diane Weaver and David Zaccardelli

Stacey Corley, Kim Harris and Dona Scott

Kyle Flannery and Allison Kummery with Lauren Pritchard and Dipesh DeRay

Jennifer Price, Tracy Wagner, Tammy Walsh and Jason Good

Katherine Harris with Tom and Sherry Koski and Joe and Sydney Gruters

Scott and Jill Ramsey

Christopher and Aimee Cogan

Dana Darnley, Nancy Markle and Lora Wey

Mike and Gray Swor with Dick Dickinson

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Mark and Amy Lucas with Shirley and Cecil Pickett

Helen Nugent and Bryce Walker

Richard Perlman and Bob Essner

Larry Thompson leads off the event.

Larry Thompson leads off the event.

Rosemary Oberndorf speaks to the crowd.

Elaine Crouse speaks to the crowd.

The annual fundraiser was held Dec. 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Art Museum was awash in vibrant colors during its new Soiree gala held on Dec. 8.

The gala — the first held by the museum since its opening in 2019 — had hundreds of attendees in the museum's courtyard for the social hour. Guests picked up food and drinks, mingled and posed for photos in front of the night's colorful step and repeat. 

Eventually the crowd headed into the tent space that served as the night's event hub, which had a selection of pinks, purples, teals and other shades to give the night a vivid feel. 

The program was led off by Ringling College of Art and Design president Larry Thompson, who thanked the many in attendance and expressed gratitude at the return to normalcy for the relatively-new museum. 

Guests then heard from co-chairwomen Elaine Crouse and Rosemary Oberndorf who spoke to the importance that art and museums have in both their lives and culture as a whole. Executive Director Virginia Shearer spoke after dinner was finished.

The night ended with a paddle raise which netted the museum more than $200,000.

