Yaiel and Genesis Garcia at Southside Elementary.

Sarasota-area kids head back to school

Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 |

Jack and Jen Sullivan at Southside Elementary.

Drew, Kinslie and Hannah Stolarsky at Southside Elementary. Kinslie was a little shy on her first day of school.

Langston and Kingston Kelley at Southside Elementary.

Elle, Sara and Liv Ferguson at Southside Elementary.

Tiffany Hamilton takes a photo of her boys, Cooper and Kennedy, at Southside Elementary.

Ashley, Tim and Piper Gruters at Southside Elementary.

Lindsay and Pierce Schwager at Southside Elementary.

Lizzie Maney, a safety patrol officer for the first day of school at Southside Elementary.

Alisandra Colon and her teacher, Melissa Thompson pose for a photo in front of a Southside Elementary classroom.

Ed Meridyth poses for a photo with his two grandkids, Khloe Lampion and Mallory Lagasse at Southside Elementary.

Kristin Pooley, Lindsay Howell, Christina and Gus Fenton and Kimmie Mangum hang out at the parents' "boo-hoo" gathering at Southside Elementary.

Emma E. Booker Elementary students Tayshawn Keno and Kevontay Hugan with their big sister, Tayanna Pack.

Emma E. Booker Elementary students Taylor and Tyler Humphrey with their mother, Viola.

Emma E. Booker Elementary students Janyla Soloman, Tarico Thompson, Kemira Soloman and John'tavia Solomon

Emma E. Booker Elementary students A.J. Colon rocks his new uniform on the first day of school.

Emma E. Booker Elementary kindergartner Tarrance Timmons plays with building blocks before class starts.

Emma E. Booker Elementary kindergartners Liz Kamila Molina and Torrance Timmons get to know each other as classmates.

Emma E. Booker Elementary students Ariana Robinson and Jamiyah Barnett

Emma E. Booker Elementary student Michael Peterson

Emma E. Booker Elementary student Seven Peterson with his cousin Michael Peterson.

Brycen Moore starts his first day at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus.

Brycen Moore starts his first day at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus.

Gerardo Carillo drops his sons, Logan and Dylan, off at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus.

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus students Olivia Juntunen, Kamari Smith, Szofin Szalay, Iriah Brown and Kyla Woodward, back.

Siblings Toby, June and Justis Malone wait for the gate to open at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus.

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus students Julia Ball, Claire Toale, Laurel Toale and Chelsea McKay

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus principal Chad Erickson greets a returning student.

Kaleah Jeffrey with her mom, Brandi.

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus principal Chad Erickson greets Brylah and Kyler King along with their parents, Misty and Kace.

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus principal Chad Erickson greets Piper and Sofie Francher.

Jessica Mayes with her son, Kaleb Quinonez.

Jasmine Acosta with her mother, Josefina Kicker.

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus kindergartner teacher Aurelia Webber greets her students.

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus kindergartner teacher Aurelia Webber with Khaleesi Aiscowitz.

Allison Goldy says goodbye to her daughter, Saffron, who started her first day of kindergarten at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus.

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus kindergartners Alyssa Scavelli and Jachai Devecaux get ready for class.

Sarasota County Schools welcome back its students.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Students strapped on their backpacks and took to the classroom for the first day of school on Aug. 13. From excitement to first-day nerves, a flurry of emotions swept the hallways of Emma E. Booker Elementary, Southside Elementary and Bay Haven School of Basics Plus. 

Emma E. Booker principal Edwina Oliver said she was elated to begin the school year with a game plan of success. "Our theme of 'Game On' is all over the campus because we want our kids to know being a team player starts today — this is their playing field," Oliver said. 

At Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, dozens of students and parents eagerly awaited for the school's gates to open. Bay Haven principal Chad Erickson greeted each student as they entered. "We're looking forward to a wonderful year of focusing on our students' emotional, behavioral and academic needs," Erickson said. 

 

 

 

