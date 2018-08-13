Sarasota-area kids head back to school

Students strapped on their backpacks and took to the classroom for the first day of school on Aug. 13. From excitement to first-day nerves, a flurry of emotions swept the hallways of Emma E. Booker Elementary, Southside Elementary and Bay Haven School of Basics Plus.

Emma E. Booker principal Edwina Oliver said she was elated to begin the school year with a game plan of success. "Our theme of 'Game On' is all over the campus because we want our kids to know being a team player starts today — this is their playing field," Oliver said.

At Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, dozens of students and parents eagerly awaited for the school's gates to open. Bay Haven principal Chad Erickson greeted each student as they entered. "We're looking forward to a wonderful year of focusing on our students' emotional, behavioral and academic needs," Erickson said.