 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Riverview's Tyrus Jackson drives the lane.

Sarasota and Manatee counties split basketball all-star games

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Riverview's Tyrus Jackson drives the lane.

Buy this Photo
Booker's Kaliyah Newell won the girls 3-point contest.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Booker's Kaliyah Newell won the girls 3-point contest.

Buy this Photo
Braden River's Chase Owen soars during the dunk contest.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Braden River's Chase Owen soars during the dunk contest.

Buy this Photo
Booker's Jordan Clark sneaks a hot around Manatee defender De'Von Heaven.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Booker's Jordan Clark sneaks a hot around Manatee defender De'Von Heaven.

Buy this Photo
SMA's Emma Burg hits an outside shot.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

SMA's Emma Burg hits an outside shot.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Josh Young slams it home during the dunk contest, which Young won.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Josh Young slams it home during the dunk contest, which Young won.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Spencer Mauk fires a shot beyond the arc.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Spencer Mauk fires a shot beyond the arc.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Alex Molyneaux looks to pass to a teammate.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Sarasota's Alex Molyneaux looks to pass to a teammate.

Buy this Photo
Booker's Hudson Gough preps for the boys 3-point contest.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Booker's Hudson Gough preps for the boys 3-point contest.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Josh Young hits a fadeaway jumper over Booker's Hudson Gough.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Josh Young hits a fadeaway jumper over Booker's Hudson Gough.

Buy this Photo
Riverview's Morgan Windsor distributes the ball to a teammate.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Riverview's Morgan Windsor distributes the ball to a teammate.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Kelly Brown sneaks through the defense for a layup.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Sarasota's Kelly Brown sneaks through the defense for a layup.

Buy this Photo
Braden River's Lonnie Brown takes a 3-pointer.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Braden River's Lonnie Brown takes a 3-pointer.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Sarasota girls and Manatee boys walked away winners.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

In the annual battle for county bragging rights, both Sarasota and Manatee counties went home with something to talk about after the 2019 Sarasota-Manatee Basketball All-Star Games on April 3, held at Lakewood Ranch High. 

Roster for the games were made up of high school senior players from across both counties. The Sarasota girls made the first blow with a 73-64 win. Booker High's Kaliyah Newell had a game-high 22 points and was named game MVP. Riverview High's Morgan Windsor and Sarasota's Kelly Brown added 12 points each. 

In-between games, girls and boys 3-point contests were held. Newell won the girls edition, while Saint Stephen's Episcopal's Cade Westbury won the boys contest. 

At halftime of the boys game, a dunk contest brought the jam-packed crowd to its feet. Lakewood Ranch's Josh Young and Venice's Chason Rockymore reached the finals, where Young, no stranger to dunk contests, won it with a 360 slam. 

In the boys game, Manatee jumped out to an early lead and held it through the first half. Sarasota attempted a comeback and took the lead in the fourth quarter before Manatee snatched it back down the stretch to win 75-70. Young had 16 points and was named game MVP. For Sarasota, Booker's Jordan Clark had 15 points and Riverview' Tyrus Jackson had 13 points. 

Ticket and T-shirt sales from the games went to the families of Lakewood Ranch's Jack Kelley, 19, who was the victim of a hit-and-run accident Feb. 28 and suffered a traumatic brain injury, and Bradenton's Drevian Mays, 17, who was shot and killed in Newtown March 10. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement