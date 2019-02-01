Guests learn about forgetfulness and aging

Friends of Designing Women Boutique gathered for a speaker and lunch Jan. 31 at Designing Women Boutique.

After enjoying lunch, Dr. Cheryl Brandi, a nurse practitioner at the Roskamp Institute, took the stage. Her presentation, "Is my forgetfulness normal?" addressed dementia and aging.

Dr. Brandi went over the warning signs, such as forgetting dates and appointments frequently, trouble following recipes and misplacing things. She said early recognition is key to halting or slowing progression.

For women, she recommended getting medium to high intensity workouts in frequently, as it has been shown to slow the dementia process for up to nine years.

After a question-and-answer session with the audience, six ladies modeled available items from Designing Women Boutique.