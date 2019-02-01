 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Joan Campo-Liga and Faith Goldman

Guests learn about forgetfulness and aging

Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 |

President Ida Zito, Jane Rosenstein, Judith Schwartzbaum and Nancy Shapiro

Speaker Dr. Cheryl Brandi and President Ida Zito

Dr. Cheryl Brandi is a nurse practitioner at the Roskamp Institute.

Susan Scarbrough models her Designing Women Boutique outfit.

Wanda Jeter models her Designing Women Boutique outfit.

Sandra Day models her Designing Women Boutique outfit.

Sandy Green models her Designing Women Boutique outfit.

Jane Krombeen models her Designing Women Boutique outfit.

Barbara Williams models her Designing Women Boutique outfit.

The Salon Series Luncheon was hosted Jan. 31 at Designing Women Boutique.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Friends of Designing Women Boutique gathered for a speaker and lunch Jan. 31 at Designing Women Boutique. 

After enjoying lunch, Dr. Cheryl Brandi, a nurse practitioner at the Roskamp Institute, took the stage. Her presentation, "Is my forgetfulness normal?" addressed dementia and aging. 

Dr. Brandi went over the warning signs, such as forgetting dates and appointments frequently, trouble following recipes and misplacing things. She said early recognition is key to halting or slowing progression. 

For women, she recommended getting medium to high intensity workouts in frequently, as it has been shown to slow the dementia process for up to nine years. 

After a question-and-answer session with the audience, six ladies modeled available items from Designing Women Boutique. 

