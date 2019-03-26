 Skip to main content
Competitors prepare to launch their vessel into the bay.

Sails raised in Sarasota Bay during Flying Scot Midwinters

Competitors prepare to launch their vessel into the bay.

A skipper and crew mate try to find the best wind position.

A skipper and crew mate try to find the best wind position.

Sailors in the championship fleet jockey for a better position.

Sailors in the championship fleet jockey for a better position.

A crew member leans off the side of the boat in an effort to get it to turn.

A crew member leans off the side of the boat in an effort to get it to turn.

Sailors test out the wind and water before beginning the race.

Sailors test out the wind and water before beginning the race.

One competitor in the challenger fleet flew patriotic sails.

One competitor in the challenger fleet flew patriotic sails.

Sailors put up their spinnakers during two legs of the race.

Sailors put up their spinnakers during two legs of the race.

Sailors reach a turning point where they drop their spinnakers.

Sailors reach a turning point where they drop their spinnakers.

Competitors in the championship fleet turn out of the second leg of the race and into the third.

Competitors in the championship fleet turn out of the second leg of the race and into the third.

While the sailors' boats are all the same, their spinnakers are a variety of colors.

While the sailors' boats are all the same, their spinnakers are a variety of colors.

Officials on the signal boat wait for sailors to line up.

Officials on the signal boat wait for sailors to line up.

More than 50 sailing teams turned out for the event.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

 

Spinnakers of all colors and designs could be seen in Sarasota Bay as competitors raced in the Flying Scot Midwinters. 

Racers from all over the country are competing in the annual event. 

Throughout the series the sailors will have competed in eight races in one of two classes — championship, for experienced racers, and challenger for newer sailors. 

At the end of racing Monday on Jeff Linton of Tampa was leading the championship fleet while Karen Jones of Punta Gorda was leading the challenger fleet. 

