Sails raised in Sarasota Bay during Flying Scot Midwinters

Spinnakers of all colors and designs could be seen in Sarasota Bay as competitors raced in the Flying Scot Midwinters.

Racers from all over the country are competing in the annual event.

Throughout the series the sailors will have competed in eight races in one of two classes — championship, for experienced racers, and challenger for newer sailors.

At the end of racing Monday on Jeff Linton of Tampa was leading the championship fleet while Karen Jones of Punta Gorda was leading the challenger fleet.