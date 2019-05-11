Runners dash down Siesta Key beach for Mothers Day race

Plenty of moms got a jump on Mothers Day cheers and accolades Saturday morning on Siesta Key's beach as the eighth-annual Great Mothers Day Race covered 5K down the sand and back.

About 350 athletes took part in the event, which partners with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, said co-race director Claire Sellers.

It wasn't just moms digging in for the 8 a.m. start. Plenty of dads, kids and a wide range of other runners young and old lined up at the starting line. The Great Fathers Day Race is planned for June 12, also at Siesta Beach.

Tom Sirett was the men's division winner, and Ashley McIntyre was the women's winner.