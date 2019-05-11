 Skip to main content
Mirabell Torres of Braden River Middle School helped out by handing medals to the finishers.

Runners dash down Siesta Key beach for Mothers Day race

Victor Lee was ready to run at the starting line with Jasmine Lee, left, and Victor Lee. Young Victor recently joined the 100-Mile Club with the Gocio Elementary School Running Club.

Tom Sirett celebrated his men's division victory with John Sirett and Sophie.

Ashley McIntyre was the first finisher in the women's division.

Finishers received a medal.

Julie Shea ran with her children, Sullivan, left, and Addison.

Tom Sirett cooled off after the run in the Gulf of Mexico.

Garrett Blair paces Patti Stanley near the finish line while streaming the action live. Lucy also came along for the 5K.

Spirits were high on the starting line.

Braelynn McGrain and Gracie McGrain were at the beach with dad, Wyatt along with CJ and Collin Smith. They were cheering on family members in the race.

Ohm Patel, left, Jovany Perez, Liam Antoszewski, Jeb King and Grant Hill were volunteering at the water table. They are members of the Braden River High Key Club.

Runners took off from the starting line at 8 a.m.

Great Mothers Day Race attracts about 350 athletes on Saturday.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Plenty of moms got a jump on Mothers Day cheers and accolades Saturday morning on Siesta Key's beach as the eighth-annual Great Mothers Day Race covered 5K down the sand and back.

About 350 athletes took part in the event, which partners with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, said co-race director Claire Sellers.

It wasn't just moms digging in for the 8 a.m. start. Plenty of dads, kids and a wide range of other runners young and old lined up at the starting line. The Great Fathers Day Race is planned for June 12, also at Siesta Beach.

Tom Sirett was the men's division winner, and Ashley McIntyre was the women's winner.

