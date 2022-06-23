Rotary Club passes the gavel to new president

The “do-goodery” was as high as the temperature Tuesday night when the Rotary Club of Longboat Key met for its annual Passing of the Gavel ceremony. Outgoing president Bo Fuller passed the gavel to his successor, Jeff Driver. Playing into the fun and excitement of the evening, Driver waved the gavel around, joking he was Thor.

About 30 members gathered in the Parish Hall at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church. They sang Happy Birthday to Gene Luca. They dropped “happy dollars” into donation buckets. And they recognized the club’s “do-goodery” over the past year.

The Rotary is not only a fundraising organization but also a volunteering organization. Members do not simply write checks. The proof is in the awards. Ellen Greenberger won the Academy Award for Creativity in Presenting Programs to Children.

During a presentation to promote swimming safety, Josh the Otter teaches children to float, so Greenberger took a hands-on approach. She "floated" with the kids of Tuttle Elementary School while prone on the floor.

Jack Rozance was named Rotary’s Concierge Physician. His award states, “On call 24/7, housecalls not a problem.” His wife, Nancy Rozance, noted a minor issue with the 24/7 calling hours but was happy for him nonetheless. She also won the Children's Literacy & Water Safety Champion award.

“Her Harvest Fest program that she organized for Children’s Guardian Fund benefited 114 local children, bringing literacy, nutrition and family bonding time to 50 homes,” Carol Erker said. “Spring into Action with Children’s Guardian Fund assisted 85 children from 50 families.”

Rozance also helped gather 275 gift packages for the Angel Tree program over the holidays. They were given to children of migrant farm workers in Arcadia and Palmetto. At Tuttle Elementary, she helped distribute 1,300 books and secured district grants to help offset the Rotary’s cost for providing students with water safety training.

“I’m proud of our club for not only persevering through the challenges all clubs faced during the pandemic but also growing membership, accomplishing predefined goals and flourishing," Fuller said.