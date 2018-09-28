Roskamp Institute hosts second annual sold-out Grey Matters symposium

The dress code may have been gray, but one conclusion was pretty black and white at the 2nd Annual Grey Matters Symposium on Alzheimer’s Research Sept. 28: The Roskamp Institute is getting closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

The event, which was held at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens, was sold out several months prior to September, and was attended largely by doctors, philanthropists and employees of local health-related nonprofits.

Guests began the morning with some mingling before sitting for a Michael’s On East lunch and interactive symposium focusing on lifestyle, wellness and healthy aging. Featured speakers were Director of The Roskamp Institute Clinic Dr. Andrew Keegan, President and CEO Fiona Crawford and Executive Director Dr. Mike Mullan. After the presentations, guests had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A panel regarding not just Alzheimer's but Roskamp’s research on other neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders and addictions.