Organizer Nikki Taylor and Jane Thompson

Roskamp Institute hosts second annual sold-out Grey Matters symposium

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Speakers Dr. Andrew Keegan and President and CEO Fiona Crawford

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Kathryn Mathes and Ashley Newton

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Patricia McGraw and Pat McCready

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Micheline and Dr. Harris Silverman with Linda McDonald

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Melanie Jeffrey, Jen Riesenberger, Julie Dooley and Abby Gerrity

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Carisa Campanella, Michelle Gambler and Traci Willingham

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Robert Smithson and Sheena Maini

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

John McCarthy and Mel Thomas

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Laura and Matt Simone

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Michelle Frau, Robyn Faucy-Washington and Stephanie Grosskreutz

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Wendy Mann Resnick and Jennifer Simms

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Cheryl Hamlin and Nancy Eisenstat

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Debbie Truitt, Mike Pass and Teresa Martin

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Scott and Ann Sensenbrenner

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Courtney Wise Snyder, Susanne Wise, Darlene Ehrhart, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Erika Wise Borland

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Judith Lambert, Michael Kulaw and John Alan Fischer

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Brigitta Sultana, Mary Pat Radford and Sarah Lodge

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Montana Taplinger and Jaime Lee

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

President and CEO of Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde welcomes guests.

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

Dr. Mike Mullan, President and CEO Fiona Crawford and Dr. Andrew Keegan host a Q&A panel after speaking about the most current research findings at the institute.

Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 |

The research institution shared it's latest findings with supporters on Sept. 28 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The dress code may have been gray, but one conclusion was pretty black and white at the 2nd Annual Grey Matters Symposium on Alzheimer’s Research Sept. 28: The Roskamp Institute is getting closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

The event, which was held at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens, was sold out several months prior to September, and was attended largely by doctors, philanthropists and employees of local health-related nonprofits.

Guests began the morning with some mingling before sitting for a Michael’s On East lunch and interactive symposium focusing on lifestyle, wellness and healthy aging. Featured speakers were Director of The Roskamp Institute Clinic Dr. Andrew Keegan, President and CEO Fiona Crawford and Executive Director Dr. Mike Mullan. After the presentations, guests had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A panel regarding not just Alzheimer's but Roskamp’s research on other neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders and addictions.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

