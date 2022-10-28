Riverview High football extends win streak over Sarasota High

The streak now stands at 11.

Sarasota High football (4-4) entered Friday night's rivalry game against Riverview High (3-5) with the better record and home field advantage, but thanks to a stingy defensive effort, it was the Rams who came out on top 14-0. Riverview has not lost to Sarasota since 2011.

Riverview's offense provided the Sailors with two turnovers — one on a fumble, one on downs — but the Sailors' offense did not seize the opportunities. Instead, a mistake of its own led to the game's first points, when Sailors sophomore quarterback Alexander Diaz was intercepted by Rams senior defensive back Lauriel Trotman, who ran 21 yards for a pick six. The two offenses would continue to struggle for most of the game. Kickstarted by another interception, this time from senior defensive back Jayden Tarohocker, the Rams put together a late fourth quarter drive that running back DJ Johnson capped with a touchdown.

In between the Rams' scores, Sarasota scored two of its own — or so it appeared for a moment. The Sailors had a touchdown run called back on an illegal formation penalty in the second quarter, which then led to a blocked field goal attempt. Then Sailors running back Jaden Judge returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown, but it was called back for an illegal block.

"Our kids played well," Wiseman said. "On defense, that's the best we have played all year. We're close. We're close."

Riverview High Head Coach Josh Smithers was just happy his team got the victory, no matter how it came about.

"Our defense played great," Smithers said. "On offense, we're turning the ball over too much. But our kids found a way. In these kinds of games you have to dig down deep."