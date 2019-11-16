 Skip to main content
Rams captains Hal Bloom, Jayden Cray, Nathan Langlais and Sean White await the coin toss.

Riverview football loses to Steinbrenner on late score

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 |

The Rams charge onto the field.

Omari Hayes fields the opening kickoff.

Senior quarterback Sean White looks for an option on the pitch.

Rams tight end Michael Fraraccio (87) gets interfered with by a Steinbrenner defender.

Sean White dives into the end zone for a touchdown.

Duke Timmons looks to the sideline for the play call.

Michael Hayes sprints upfield against Steinbrenner.

Dorian Hall connects on an extra point attempt.

Michael Hayes launches a wide receiver pass to his brother, Omari Hayes, for an 80-yard touchdown.

Sambo Ung celebrates after getting an interception.

Rams cornerback James Simmons knocks Steinbrenner running back Deon Silas sideways on a tackle.

Rams running back Tray Hall plows through the Steinbrenner defense.

Rams coach Josh Smithers talks with his team after the loss.

Nathan Langlais (75) and Alec Kable console each other after the loss.

The Rams' season is now over.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

In a game of inches, one of those inches turned out to be the difference.

Riverview High led Steinbrenner High 24-20 with less than three minutes remaining in the teams' second round playoff game, but a quarterback sneak from Steinbrenner senior Haden Carlson, a Florida International commit, from the one inch line gave the Warriors a 27-24 lead. 

The Rams had a chance to counter. Sophomore wide receiver Omari Hayes took the ensuing kickoff to the Warriors' 19 yard line, but the offense went backward. With less than two minutes remaining and facing a 4th and long, the Rams opted to try have strong-legged kicker Dorian Hall attempt a 57-yard field goal. 

Hall had the distance, but the kick sliced just left of the uprights. The 27-24 score would stand, the Warriors would advance and the Rams would go home. 

It was a back-and-forth contest all night, the lead changing hands seven times. The game was highlighted by an 80-yard wide receiver reverse pass from Michael Hayes to his brother, Omari Hayes, for a touchdown. Michael Hayes had 113 rushing yards in addition to his touchdown pass. 

The game was also marred by penalties. Riverview racked up 22 for 183 yards, while Steinbrenner had 10 for 117. The Rams also had three potential turnovers get reversed: A Sambo Ung interception was called out of bounds (though he would later get one that counted), a sliding James Simmons interception was ruled incomplete and a fumble recovery by Matt Garcia was canceled by a clipping penalty that occurred before the recovery. 

Steinbrenner will play Osceola High, who defeated Dr. Phillips High 20-7, in round three. 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

