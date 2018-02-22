 Skip to main content
Executive Director of The Ringling Steven High with artist Toni Dove

Ringling’s top donors get sneak peek of Toni Dove exhibit

John Winter, Barbara Campo and Declan Sheehy

Ellen Berman and Matthew McLendon

Kathryn Carr, Jeff Hotchkiss, Board Chairman Paul Hudson, Betsy Winder and Larry Manieri

Mike and Marie Pender

Tommy Martinez, Sarah Valdez and Curator Chris Jones

Elizabeth Wery and Jennifer Vigne

JoAnn Burhart, Peter and Joanne Powers and Hermione Gilpin

Roxie Jerde and Michael Bush

Paul Allen and Victoria Warren

Anna Von Gehr and Jennifer Price

Executive Director of The Ringling Stephen High welcomes guests.

Bernice Davis and Martin Tucker

Louis and Elizabeth Wery with JoAnn and Doug Burhart

Roxie Jerde and Ellen Berman

The latest exhibit in the Searing Wing of The Ringling was presented to loyal supporters at the Circle Member Preview Dinner Feb. 21.
The Ringling’s latest exhibit invites visitors to interact with technology in a particularly intimate way — aka visitors get to “dance” with a robot. 

Top donors to The Ringling were some of the first to see this futuristic exhibit, “Toni Dove: Embodied Machines” Feb. 21 during the Circle Member Preview Dinner in the Searing Wing.

Guests mingled during cocktail hour in the Turrell Skyspace and got the chance to meet Dove herself before a welcome by Executive Director Steven High. 

Then, guests perused the exhibit before sitting down for dinner.

