Ringling’s top donors get sneak peek of Toni Dove exhibit

The Ringling’s latest exhibit invites visitors to interact with technology in a particularly intimate way — aka visitors get to “dance” with a robot.

Top donors to The Ringling were some of the first to see this futuristic exhibit, “Toni Dove: Embodied Machines” Feb. 21 during the Circle Member Preview Dinner in the Searing Wing.

Guests mingled during cocktail hour in the Turrell Skyspace and got the chance to meet Dove herself before a welcome by Executive Director Steven High.

Then, guests perused the exhibit before sitting down for dinner.