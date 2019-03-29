 Skip to main content
Jeff Hotchkiss and Executive Director of The Ringling Steven High

Ringling supporters take a trip back in time for Wine Walk

A woman dressed as a fountain statue blends in until she starts dancing.

The decor ranged from chandeliers hanging from banyan trees to origami creations.

Moving Ethos Dance company performs.

Tom Swartz and Patrick Hennigan

Greg and Erica Budslick with Tom and Christy Teffenhart

Gregory and Samantha Marcario

A hand balancer performs for guests outside the Circus Museum.

A hand balancer performs for guests outside the Circus Museum.

Cynthia Harris and Ahmad Abusamak

Several origami dresses decorate the lawn near the Banyan Cafe at the Asian Arts Pavilion.

Innovative Dining served a wagyu burger with fire-spiced chip and a yuzu mascarpone at the Asian Arts Pavilion.

Jillian Little, Susan Gibbons and Cynthia Hanssen

Sondra and Gerry Biller with Tina Napoli

Steve Doe creates a floral card at the stamping station.

Lyn Sky took photos with guests dressed as a Mother Nature-inspired stilt walker.

Mattison’s served, among other things, strawberry shortcake shooters at the Floral Arts Pavilion.

A violinist plays for guests at the Floral Arts Pavilion.

Nicole Vanderberg and Andrea Knies

A music-playing robot and static silver statue created a futuristic vibe at the Technological Arts Pavilion.

Modern Events served blood orange cured faroe salmon at the Technological Arts Pavilion.

Karen Lee looks through a viewfinder to see old photos of what the interior of the Ca' d'Zan looked like when John and Mable Ringling lived there.

VIPs enjoy two extra tastings and food catered by Simply Gourmet on the Ca' d'Zan terrace.

Pat Garbez of Total Wine pours a taste of Landway shiraz for a guest.

Julie and Mike Eckert with Bill and Christie Krugler

Jeff Krupnick and Dan Starostecki

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Ca' d'Zan Preservation Fund, which funds ongoing maintenance and necessary improvements the the historic building.

Sue Ellen's Floral Boutique created this floral carousel horse for guests to photograph (or just admire).

The Ringling was transformed into a world's fair for Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan March 29.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Guests were greeted by an unusually lively fountain March 29 at The Ringling.

Patrons of the 2019 Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan entered the grounds with wine glasses in hand and mouths slightly agape when, upon further look, they noticed a woman disguised as a fountain statue was dancing slowly atop her podium.

As they walked further and into the Dwarf Garden, guests were treated to a spectacle of another kind. Moving Ethos Dance performed while onlookers enjoyed their first sips of wine, setting the tone for the rest of the arts-infused evening.

Other performances included a violinist, a Mother Nature-themed stilt walker and hand balancing and tightrope circus acts.

The decor also proved to be a spectacle of its own sort. Going along with the "World's Fair" theme, each of the six stations (seven for VIPs) was themed as a different pavilion that one might see at world's fair — each with its own artistic angle (the Performance Art Pavilion, Circus Arts Pavilion, Asian Arts Pavilion, Floral Arts Pavilion, Technological Arts Pavilion and Art Party).

Each station offered four wine tasting options (except for the Technological Arts Pavilion, which featured Elysian Brewery Co.'s Space Dust and Day Glow brews for a break from wine) and several light bites catered by one of seven local restaurants.

Guests ended the night under a tent along Sarasota Bay, sipping, snacking and for those who were brave enough, busting a move as the DJ spun hits late into the night. 

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

