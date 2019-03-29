Ringling supporters take a trip back in time for Wine Walk

Guests were greeted by an unusually lively fountain March 29 at The Ringling.

Patrons of the 2019 Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan entered the grounds with wine glasses in hand and mouths slightly agape when, upon further look, they noticed a woman disguised as a fountain statue was dancing slowly atop her podium.

As they walked further and into the Dwarf Garden, guests were treated to a spectacle of another kind. Moving Ethos Dance performed while onlookers enjoyed their first sips of wine, setting the tone for the rest of the arts-infused evening.

Other performances included a violinist, a Mother Nature-themed stilt walker and hand balancing and tightrope circus acts.

The decor also proved to be a spectacle of its own sort. Going along with the "World's Fair" theme, each of the six stations (seven for VIPs) was themed as a different pavilion that one might see at world's fair — each with its own artistic angle (the Performance Art Pavilion, Circus Arts Pavilion, Asian Arts Pavilion, Floral Arts Pavilion, Technological Arts Pavilion and Art Party).

Each station offered four wine tasting options (except for the Technological Arts Pavilion, which featured Elysian Brewery Co.'s Space Dust and Day Glow brews for a break from wine) and several light bites catered by one of seven local restaurants.

Guests ended the night under a tent along Sarasota Bay, sipping, snacking and for those who were brave enough, busting a move as the DJ spun hits late into the night.