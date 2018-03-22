Ringling celebrates new legacy society honorees

The Ringling honored it's committed donors on March 22 at The Ringling.

The Ringling's annual Legacy Society Luncheon celebrates and honors patrons who have shown commitment to The Ringling by including the museum in their estate plans and membership.

This year's luncheon inducted sixteen new honorees: Ellen Berman, Janet and Larry Bandera, Francine Blum, Laura Lobdell, Darrel E. Flanel, Jeff Hotchkiss, Elizabeth Winder, Steven and Lisa High, Paul and Jenni Hudson, Patricia R. and James M Lombard Foundation, Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless.

The luncheon also gave guests a show by the Irish Dance Academy Sarasota.