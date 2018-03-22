 Skip to main content
Cliff Walters, Mike Uertte and Board Chair and Honoree Paul Hudson

Ringling celebrates new legacy society honorees

Saron Freddes, Alice Murphy and Tina Shao Napoli

Honorees Fran Blum and Pat Lombard

Janice and Howard Tribbals

Christine Jennings and Executive Director and Honoree Steven High

Honorees Janet and Larry Bandera with Cornelia Matson

The centerpieces were fruit-fully decorative.

The Legacy Society inducted sixteen new honorees.

Cathy Begrow, Barbara Campo and Susan Cartwright

Leslie Purple and Roberta Schaumleffel

Linda Smith and Ann Stephenson

Anna Vong Gehr and Susie Walters

Angelica Bradley and Maureen Zaremba

Irish Dance Academy Sarasota Dancers Hailey, Ava, Fiona, Ellie and Stephanie

Stephanie performs an Irish dance.

Ava dances for Ringling Legacy Society guests.

The John and Mable Ringling Legacy Society Luncheon was held March 22 at The Ringling
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Ringling honored it's committed donors on March 22 at The Ringling. 

The Ringling's annual Legacy Society Luncheon celebrates and honors patrons who have shown commitment to The Ringling by including the museum in their estate plans and membership.

This year's luncheon inducted sixteen new honorees: Ellen Berman, Janet and Larry Bandera, Francine Blum, Laura Lobdell, Darrel E. Flanel, Jeff Hotchkiss, Elizabeth Winder, Steven and Lisa High, Paul and Jenni Hudson, Patricia R. and James M Lombard Foundation, Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless.

The luncheon also gave guests a show by the Irish Dance Academy Sarasota. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

