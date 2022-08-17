 Skip to main content
Frank Sulzman and Judy Achre (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Retired NASA scientist talks telescopes at Rotary

Frank Sulzman and Judy Achre

Frank Sulzman speaks at the Rotary Club's monthly meeting on August 16.

Frank Sulzman speaks at the Rotary Club's monthly meeting on August 16.

Frank Sulzman explains graphic designers are responsible for the colors seen in the images from the Webb Space Telescope.

Frank Sulzman explains graphic designers are responsible for the colors seen in the images from the Webb Space Telescope.

Frank Sulzman, a retired NASA scientist, gives a lecture on the Webb Space Telescope.

Frank Sulzman, a retired NASA scientist, gives a lecture on the Webb Space Telescope.

About 25 Rotary members and guests listen to retired NASA scientist, Frank Sulzman.

About 25 Rotary members and guests listen to retired NASA scientist, Frank Sulzman.

Frank Sulzman being presented with a thank you from Rotary president, Jeff Driver.

Frank Sulzman being presented with a thank you from Rotary president, Jeff Driver.

Ben Jameson, Caleb Jameson, Brenda Jameson and Brenda Lee

Ben Jameson, Caleb Jameson, Brenda Jameson and Brenda Lee

Sam DiGiammarino Jr. collects happy dollars at the end of the meeting.

Sam DiGiammarino Jr. collects happy dollars at the end of the meeting.

Kirsti Vavlamo, Pat Sulzman and Rauno Vavlamo

Kirsti Vavlamo, Pat Sulzman and Rauno Vavlamo

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key gathers to hear a retired NASA scientist speak.

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key gathers to hear a retired NASA scientist speak.

Frank Sulzman is the keynote speaker at the Rotary Club's monthly meeting on August 16.

Frank Sulzman is the keynote speaker at the Rotary Club's monthly meeting on August 16.

Graphic designers shift the color spectrum so images from the Webb Space Telescope are visible to the eye.

Graphic designers shift the color spectrum so images from the Webb Space Telescope are visible to the eye.

The Webb Space Telescope cost about $10 million to build and operate.
by: Lesley Dwyer

Where did we come from? Is there life on other planets? Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, launched on Dec. 25, 2021, Frank Sulzman says scientists are closer to answering those questions. 

“The Webb is like a time machine,” Sulzman said at the Rotary Club’s monthly meeting on Aug. 16. “You’ll be able to take different slices of time in the age of the universe and see how things progressed.”

About 25 members and guests gathered in person and on Zoom to hear Sulzman discuss the new space-based telescope and the images released by NASA on July 12. Sulzman managed NASA’s Biomedical Research Program and was a space radiation program executive before retiring in 2013. 

During the Q&A, Nick Driver wanted to know how the images were in color. He asked, “If the light collected is in infrared, how is it that we see blue and red and yellow and all the different colors in the web images?”

Sulzman’s PowerPoint presentation included a slide with Vincent Van Gogh’s "Starry Night" next to the telescope’s image of Carina Nebula. He said that while beautiful and informative, graphic designers shift the color spectrum into what’s visible to the eye for the public’s benefit.

“The Webb Space Telescope looks at the red and infrared part of the spectrum our eyes cannot see,” he said. 

The Webb can see through “space dust” that the Hubble Space Telescope cannot. It also has a larger sun shield and orbits about a million miles from Earth where astronauts can’t reach it. The Hubble orbits only a few hundred miles from Earth. Astronauts have repaired and upgraded Hubble since its launch in 1990.

“There were more than 340 single point failures possible in this deployment of the Webb,” Sulzman said. “If any one of them didn’t work, the whole mission would have failed."

The Webb took more than 20 years to develop and cost about $10 million to build and operate.

