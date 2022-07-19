Rabbi Noam Marans continues AJC Lunch and Learn series

AJC West Coast Florida staff and supporters gathered for the latest in its Lunch and Learn series July 19 at Michael's On East.

The speaker series' July event featured Rabbi Noam Marans, the AJC director of interreligious and intergroup relations who has been recognized for promoting Catholic-Jewish dialogue with the organization.

Guests briefly mingled at the start of the event before sitting down for the lunch to start. Following an introduction by AJC West Coast Florida regional director Brian Lipton, AJC regional board member Veronica Brady welcomed Marans to the stage.

The audience ate a lunch of glazed salmon, grape tomatoes, greek salad and more as Marans spoke.

The next Lunch and Learn event will be held with Holly Huffnagle on Aug. 16.