Speaker Rabbi Noam Marans and Veronica Brady (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Rabbi Noam Marans continues AJC Lunch and Learn series

Sue Johnson, Renee Sheade and Jacque Kaufer

Sue Jacobson and AJC West Coast Florida director Brian Lipton

Donna and Sumner Baum

Cake was served at the luncheon.

Nadia Ritter, Karen Androphy and Roberta Berson

Joseph Gianguzzo and AJC West Coast Florida director Brian Lipton

Malcolm and Greta Roberts

Sandy and Linda Adler with James Stuart

Maria Leonardo with Louis and Judith Schwartz

Ruth Maass, Tessie Jose, Andy Maass and Mark Schwartz

The lunch discussion series was held July 19 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

AJC West Coast Florida staff and supporters gathered for the latest in its Lunch and Learn series July 19 at Michael's On East.

The speaker series' July event featured Rabbi Noam Marans, the AJC director of interreligious and intergroup relations who has been recognized for promoting Catholic-Jewish dialogue with the organization. 

Guests briefly mingled at the start of the event before sitting down for the lunch to start. Following an introduction by AJC West Coast Florida regional director Brian Lipton, AJC regional board member Veronica Brady welcomed Marans to the stage.

The audience ate a lunch of glazed salmon, grape tomatoes, greek salad and more as Marans spoke. 

The next Lunch and Learn event will be held with Holly Huffnagle on Aug. 16.

