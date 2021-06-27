Project PRIDE SRQ marches grand flag across Ringling Bridge

The John Ringling Causeway has sported the colors of the rainbow at night in support of Pride Month. The Project PRIDE SRQ organization wanted to close out the month adding some color of its own — the group and dozens of supporters marched a 375-foot rainbow flag up the Ringling Bridge on June 27.

Sarasota's LGBTQ+ community and supporters gathered at Hart's Landing and split into two lines to carry the massive flag up the bridge. When they reached the top, supporters flattened out the flag and proudly displayed the colors to passing cars and walking pedestrians.