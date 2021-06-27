 Skip to main content
Project PRIDE SRQ staff and supporters walk the flag up the bridge.

Project PRIDE SRQ marches grand flag across Ringling Bridge

Supporters line up to lift the flag.

Erin and Evangelina Connelly with Sierra Honeycutt

Project PRIDE SRQ staff and supporters walk the flag up the bridge.

Jim Jablonski

Susan Mintz

Donna Hanley

Project PRIDE SRQ staff and supporters walk the flag up the bridge.

Project PRIDE SRQ staff and supporters walk the flag up the bridge.

Project PRIDE SRQ staff and supporters walk the flag up the bridge.

Cassandra Calo and Jennifer Morgan

Christine Frezza and Souad Dreyfus

Sarah Martin with Neko

Joseph Holt

Whitney Kosta and Kathryn Bruno

Don Gradone, Ivan Balan and Nickie Hartsock

Aria Grove waves her flag with Souad Dreyfus.

Michael Russo

Project PRIDE SRQ staff and supporters walk the flag up the bridge.

Carol Miller

Michael Perez, Emma Moneuse, Jazmin Riley and Marcus Brewer march the flag back down the bridge.

Vice president Chris Covelli and Sharon Cole

Project PRIDE SRQ president Jordan Letschert, co-founder Katie McCurry, Kellan Letschert, Robbie Price and Phil Baker

The LGBTQ+ organization and its supporters carried the flag up the bridge on June 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The John Ringling Causeway has sported the colors of the rainbow at night in support of Pride Month. The Project PRIDE SRQ organization wanted to close out the month adding some color of its own — the group and dozens of supporters marched a 375-foot rainbow flag up the Ringling Bridge on June 27. 

Sarasota's LGBTQ+ community and supporters gathered at Hart's Landing and split into two lines to carry the massive flag up the bridge. When they reached the top, supporters flattened out the flag and proudly displayed the colors to passing cars and walking pedestrians. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

