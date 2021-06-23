Ringling Bridge lights up with rainbow colors for Pride Month

Sarasota locals turned out to both ends of the John Ringling Causeway on Tuesday night to enjoy a new sight — the bridge lit up in vibrant blues, reds, yellows, oranges, greens and violets.

The span came alight with various colors of the rainbow on June 22 in recognition of Pride Month. The structure will display the rainbow colors through June 28.

It had been a long time coming after the city's initial plans to light the bridge had been rejected by Florida Department of Transportation.

Sarasota city commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to display the bridge in rainbow colors on Monday.

The Sunshine Skyway between Manatee and Pinellas counties also took on a rainbow theme on Tuesday.