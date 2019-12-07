Poodle patrons return for sixth annual Puttin' on the Poodle

Poodles and their owners gathered Dec. 7 at the Embassy Suites for the sixth annual Puttin' on the Poodle, which benefits Florida Poodle Rescue. The annual luncheon has an extensive silent auction with numerous dog-themed gifts, all of which goes towards the care put towards its many rescue dogs. This year had Fifi O'Neill, author of "Rescue Me: Love Stories of Humans and the Animals They Saved" as the "chairpoodle" and guest speaker.

The event's live auction included vacation trips to Barcelona, Key West, Sanibel Island and more. The organization hoped to raise $60,000 by day's end.