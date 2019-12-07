 Skip to main content
President Tricia Robles, Constanza Bryant and featured speaker Fifi O'Neill

Poodle patrons return for sixth annual Puttin' on the Poodle

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

President Tricia Robles, Constanza Bryant and featured speaker Fifi O'Neill

Frank Robbles and Reggie

Frank Robbles and Reggie

Each table has doggie decor.

Each table has doggie decor.

Peter and Florence Raber

Peter and Florence Raber

Michael and Joann Grant

Michael and Joann Grant

Tom and Dott Lutz

Tom and Dott Lutz

The silent auction included canine figurines.

The silent auction included canine figurines.

Kristen Beury and Nina Herbert

Kristen Beury and Nina Herbert

Susan Romine

Susan Romine

Cheryl and Barbara Hollen-Hugg

Cheryl and Barbara Hollen-Hugg

Tammy Dickinson and Stacey Adams

Tammy Dickinson and Stacey Adams

Kathy and Vic Castera with Suzi Fox

Kathy and Vic Castera with Suzi Fox

Marsha Panuce and Kathleen Kessler

Marsha Panuce and Kathleen Kessler

Charlie Sims and foster poodle Lulu, Lorraine King and Jorgi and Patricia Cullen and Suzette

Charlie Sims and foster poodle Lulu, Lorraine King and Jorgi and Patricia Cullen and Suzette

Cindy Quick and Ernie

Cindy Quick and Ernie

Blenda Mourar, Gordon Govalet and Judy Garland

Blenda Mourar, Gordon Govalet and Judy Garland

Don and Susan Hurff

Don and Susan Hurff

Susan Romine, president Tricia Robles, John Scalzi and Lina Dickinson

Susan Romine, president Tricia Robles, John Scalzi and Lina Dickinson

Lynn Tran, Richard Hazen and Rhonda Diggins

Lynn Tran, Richard Hazen and Rhonda Diggins

The annual luncheon took place Dec. 7 at the Embassy Suites,
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Poodles and their owners gathered Dec. 7 at the Embassy Suites for the sixth annual Puttin' on the Poodle, which benefits Florida Poodle Rescue. The annual luncheon has an extensive silent auction with numerous dog-themed gifts, all of which goes towards the care put towards its many rescue dogs. This year had Fifi O'Neill, author of "Rescue Me: Love Stories of Humans and the Animals They Saved" as the "chairpoodle" and guest speaker.

The event's live auction included vacation trips to Barcelona, Key West, Sanibel Island and more. The organization hoped to raise $60,000 by day's end.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

