Co-Chairwomen Alexis Rosenberg and Charlie Ann Syprett with guest speaker Rebecca Traister, co-Chairwomen Penny Hill and Betsy Kane Hartnett and President and CEO Stephanie Fraim

Planned Parenthood touts "Unstoppable" coalition at dinner

The night had a pink hue.

Michael Farmer and Boyd Lindsley

Richard Boothby, Renee Hamad and Jon Yenari

This year's event had around 500 attendees.

Vice Chair Dennis Rees, Pauline Parrish and Cathy Wilson

Author Rebecca Traister was the guest speaker.

Peer Educators Paola Ferst, Dylan Black, Brianna Nelson, Speaker Rebecca Traister, Zairw Kekahuna-Samedi, Mayra Arenas-Castillo, Alex Ivanchev and Jabrielle Nelson

Pat and Bob Baer

Aidan and Shirley Farrell

Peter and Katie Hayes

Luis Montes and Kara Altice-Montes

Jo Ann and Don Burhart

Ken Newmark, Barbara Brizdle and David Gorin

Denise Cotler and Aundria Castleberry

Mike and Sandy Murray

Kevin Hughes, MaryAnne Young and Frank Rothschild

Sam Shapiro, Stacy Segall and Adam Shapiro

Belinda Dean and Julie Pipes

Jerry and Kathy Jordan with Mark Steinwachs

Steve Krumwiede and Lissa Murphy

Rich Segall, Richard Johnson and Deb Kalb

Jan Sirota, Micki Sellman, Alison Gardner, and Judy and Jerry Fleischer

Madeline Bisulca, Jody Trost and Kate Lannamann

Vice Chair Dennis Rees and Elisabeth Waters

Susan Samson, Linda Jones and Mary Braxton-Joseph

Bob and Diane Roskamp

Amy Grossman and Amanda Kison

Nancy Mina with Donald and Shari Black

Jan Sirota, Marko Radisic, Ashley Kozel and Elizabeth Waters

Shelby Hartwell and Thuy Nguyen

Anne Virag and Brian Lipton

Deb Kalb and Dick Johnson

Mike and Roxie Jerde

Angelica Hull and Melissa Walsh

Board Chair Boyd Lindsley started off the program.

Jon Yenari addressed concerns over coronavirus.

Alexis Rosenberg spoke to the importance of Planned Parenthood.

Betsy Kane-Hartnett spoke to the importance of Planned Parenthood.

Charlie Ann Syprett spoke to the importance of Planned Parenthood.

Penny Hill spoke to the importance of Planned Parenthood.

Preisdent and CEO Stephanie Fraim thanked all in attendance.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's Sarasota Dinner and Silent Auction: Together We Are Unstoppable was held March 5 at the Circus Arts Conservatory
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The mood was defiant and energized during Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's annual Dinner and Silent Auction March 5 at the Circus Arts Conservatory. 

Around 500 Planned Parenthood supporters filled the conservatory, which had received a pink makeover to match the hosting organization. The evening started with a cocktail hour where guests eyed gifts at the silent auction and posed for photos at the step-and-repeat. The night's program then started and event's four co-Chairwoman stood up to offer testimonials about Planned Parenthood's importance in their lives. President and CEO Stephanie Fraim then addressed the crowd. The program ended with words from special guest speaker Rebecca Traister about her new book "Good and Mad". 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

