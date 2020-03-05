Planned Parenthood touts "Unstoppable" coalition at dinner

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's Sarasota Dinner and Silent Auction: Together We Are Unstoppable was held March 5 at the Circus Arts Conservatory
The mood was defiant and energized during Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's annual Dinner and Silent Auction March 5 at the Circus Arts Conservatory.
Around 500 Planned Parenthood supporters filled the conservatory, which had received a pink makeover to match the hosting organization. The evening started with a cocktail hour where guests eyed gifts at the silent auction and posed for photos at the step-and-repeat. The night's program then started and event's four co-Chairwoman stood up to offer testimonials about Planned Parenthood's importance in their lives. President and CEO Stephanie Fraim then addressed the crowd. The program ended with words from special guest speaker Rebecca Traister about her new book "Good and Mad".