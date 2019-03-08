Planned Parenthood brings supporters to their feet at rousing dinner

Despite the protestors outside, the ballroom was buzzing with positive energy at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's Sarasota Dinner and Silent Auction March 7 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Upon entry through the hallway to the convention center, guests were greeted by bright pink lights that effectively set the mood for the warm celebration to come.

Eventgoers perused silent auction items during cocktail hour outside the ballroom, and some even stopped to take selfies at the step-and-repeat with a life-size cutout of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But the RBG paraphernalia didn’t stop there. Guests could bid on a portrait of the civil rights champion by local political cartoonist Paul Szep and an RBG-themed basket of items such as mugs and t-shirts with the iconic justice’s face on it.

But why the extra love for Bader Ginsburg? Other than the fact that many of her beliefs mimick those of Planned Parenthood, one of the two speakers for the evening, journalist Irin Carmon, is the co-author of the “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

After cocktail hour, guests moved into the ballroom for the program, which started with a video and live performance by SOURCE Productions sharing the importance of the nonprofit and its various services. The four cho-chairwoman then stood up at their respective tables to share why they’re passionate about the organization, ending each of their speeches with “And that is my truth.”

President and CEO Stephanie Fraim them welcomed guests before dinner began.

After the meal, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Dr. Leana Wen spoke about PP’s mission of fighting for care, and Carmon followed by giving an in-depth look at the life of Bader Ginsburg to show how her values overlap with those of PP.

The evening ended on an inspiring note with Carmon whipping out her own imitation dissent collar in honor of the Great Dissenter herself, then leading the crowd in the cheer “I dissent” as the co-chairs and CEO joined her with large signs with the same message to pump up the crowd.