Co-Chairwomen Charlie Ann Syprett, Mary Braxton-Joseph, Audrey Robbins and Penny Hill

Planned Parenthood brings supporters to their feet at rousing dinner

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Speaker and journalist Irin Carmon, President and CEO Stephanie Fraim and President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Dr. Leana Wen

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Heather Dunhill, Chip Gaylor, and Bryce Berbo

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

An orchid adorned every table.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Sarah Wertheimer and Mark Steinwachs

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

David Sparks and David Kotok

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Planned Parenthood Peer Educators Alex Ivanchev and Kaycee Lee

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Aidan and Shirley Farrell

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Kathy and Tom Cook

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Katherine Slazak and Carolyn Greenberg

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Christine and Bill Johnson, Claudio Cardillo and Kay Mathers

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Bill Villafranco and Susan Buck

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Lynn Wood and Felice Schulaner

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Jill Berry and Mike Hibnick

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Jim Syprett with Bonnie and Bill Chapman

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Barbara A. Zdravecky, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Dr. Leana Wen and Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida President and CEO Stephanie Fraim

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Dana Duckman, Marlo Turner and Barbara Banks

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

John and Ann Schneider with Laura Proctor

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Don Price and Marcia Wood

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Jarred Wilson and Kyla Weiner

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Dori Zingmond and Chris Butcher

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Dori Zingmond donned an RBG pin.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Marie Monsky and Barbara Brizdle

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Paul Szep created a portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the silent auction.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Bryce Barbo, Hon. Suzanne Atwell and Chip Gaylor

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Kathy Elias’s granddaughter, Clorinda Rose Elias, dressed up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Halloween last year.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Kathy Elias’s granddaughter, Clorinda Rose Elias, dressed up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Halloween last year.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Peer educators volunteered at the event and got their own dinner table.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

SOURCE Productions staged a performance with several young artists.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

SOURCE Productions staged a performance with several young artists.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Journalist Irin Carmon gives her speech about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Journalist Irin Carmon gives her speech about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Co-chairwomen and President and CEO Stephanie Fraim joined Carmon on stage at teh end of her speech to chant “I dissent!”

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's Sarasota Dinner and Silent Auction: Fighting for Truth and Care for All, took place March 7 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Despite the protestors outside, the ballroom was buzzing with positive energy at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's Sarasota Dinner and Silent Auction March 7 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Upon entry through the hallway to the convention center, guests were greeted by bright pink lights that effectively set the mood for the warm celebration to come.

Eventgoers perused silent auction items during cocktail hour outside the ballroom, and some even stopped to take selfies at the step-and-repeat with a life-size cutout of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But the RBG paraphernalia didn’t stop there. Guests could bid on a portrait of the civil rights champion by local political cartoonist Paul Szep and an RBG-themed basket of items such as mugs and t-shirts with the iconic justice’s face on it.

But why the extra love for Bader Ginsburg? Other than the fact that many of her beliefs mimick those of Planned Parenthood, one of the two speakers for the evening, journalist Irin Carmon, is the co-author of the “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

After cocktail hour, guests moved into the ballroom for the program, which started with a video and live performance by SOURCE Productions sharing the importance of the nonprofit and its various services. The four cho-chairwoman then stood up at their respective tables to share why they’re passionate about the organization, ending each of their speeches with “And that is my truth.”

President and CEO Stephanie Fraim them welcomed guests before dinner began.

After the meal, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Dr. Leana Wen spoke about PP’s mission of fighting for care, and Carmon followed by giving an in-depth look at the life of Bader Ginsburg to show how her values overlap with those of PP.

The evening ended on an inspiring note with Carmon whipping out her own imitation dissent collar in honor of the Great Dissenter herself, then leading the crowd in the cheer “I dissent” as the co-chairs and CEO joined her with large signs with the same message to pump up the crowd.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

