Pitbull headlines final Forty Carrots Firefly Gala

Mr. 305 made his way to SRQ for Forty Carrots Family Center's final Firefly Gala on March 26.

The long-delayed but much anticipated event had more than 500 supporters meeting at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the organization's swan song event featuring Miami rapper and singer Pitbull as entertainment.

The evening started with cocktails and conversation in the hotel gardens before the crowd made its way to the tented dinner area as the sun set over the bay. They then heard from Forty Carrots CEO Michelle Kapreilian, board chair Susan Travers and eventually from event chairwoman Ariane Dart herself.

It was an emotional night for Dart, who thanked the audience for their continued support for Forty Carrots and her signature event. Forty Carrots Family Center helps families through a number of parenting education, early childhood education and mental health services.

After the crowd bid on a number of high-end items during the live auction — including a guitar signed by Pitbull himself — it was time for dinner.

Once everyone had their fill, the hundreds of eager supporters filled the Ritz-Carlton ballroom to shake, dance and boogie to Pitbull's many hits.

The night concluded with an after-party and more dancing.