Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull headlines final Forty Carrots Firefly Gala

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Mark Hyman and chairwoman Ariane Dart

Ed and Laurel Bermudez with Tina and Mike Granthon

Alicia Robinson with Amber and Josh Clements

Mark and Dani Sobolewski, Ana and Mirjana Lucic, Daniel Baroni and Ivana and Renzo Rivolta

Jim and Minta Getzen

Sofie Wachmeister with Toby and Laura Thomas

Brent and Staci Holweger

Sheba Matheu, Gabby Frederick, Rachael and Taylor Sanger

Will and Jill Geisdorf

Cameron Neth and Mala Lindsay-Fabick

Rachel Day and Alicia Robinson

Ashley Borchert, Clara Ramos and Stephanie Strayer

Laura Thomas, Tammy Karp, Ray Renkliyuz and Sarah Karp

Madeline and Julie Eckert

Heather Riley, Inna Snyder, Sydney Gruters and Leyla Smith

Ryan and Sepi Ackerman with Julie and Scott Smith

Sally Schule and Terri Najmolhoda

Roberte Villanueva

Marko Radisic, Ashley Kozel, Kelly and Michael Calamaras

Tony and Courtney Bonacuse

Javier Rojas, Sean Paul, Andrea Paul and Ruth Rojas

Peter Murray and Russell Wesenberg

Liebeel Gamble, Jill Malkin, Nicole Kaney

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Mario Oliva, Amy Austin and Terri Najmolhoda

Anais Blake and Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart

Jeff and Natalie Young with Liz Giuffre, Ryan Clarke, Kerrington Andres and Jennifer Mitchell

Neena Tankha, Farhan Majeed, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Dawnyelle Singleton

The dinner was held in a tented outdoor space.

Andrea Paul, Melissa and Scott Perrin

Board member Susan Travers

Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian

Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Chairwoman Ariane Dart thanks the crowd.

Tonya Gowan debuts an autographed guitar

Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

Pitbull —Mr. 305 himself — rocks the house.

The 10th Firefly Gala was held March 26.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Mr. 305 made his way to SRQ for Forty Carrots Family Center's final Firefly Gala on March 26. 

The long-delayed but much anticipated event had more than 500 supporters meeting at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the organization's swan song event featuring Miami rapper and singer Pitbull as entertainment.

The evening started with cocktails and conversation in the hotel gardens before the crowd made its way to the tented dinner area as the sun set over the bay. They then heard from Forty Carrots CEO Michelle Kapreilian, board chair Susan Travers and eventually from event chairwoman Ariane Dart herself.  

It was an emotional night for Dart, who thanked the audience for their continued support for Forty Carrots and her signature event. Forty Carrots Family Center helps families through a number of parenting education, early childhood education and mental health services.

After the crowd bid on a number of high-end items during the live auction — including a guitar signed by Pitbull himself — it was time for dinner. 

Once everyone had their fill, the hundreds of eager supporters filled the Ritz-Carlton ballroom to shake, dance and boogie to Pitbull's many hits. 

The night concluded with an after-party and more dancing. 

