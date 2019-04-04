 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

Pique Nique Sur la Baie at Winefest

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

Buy this Photo
Mimi Carlin, Lisa Budslick, Jules Mackie and Lola White

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Mimi Carlin, Lisa Budslick, Jules Mackie and Lola White

Buy this Photo
Kameron Hodgens, Debbie Partridge and Charlie Ann Syprett

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Kameron Hodgens, Debbie Partridge and Charlie Ann Syprett

Buy this Photo
The tables were set up underneath a tent with orchid centerpieces.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

The tables were set up underneath a tent with orchid centerpieces.

Buy this Photo
Each table was given a meat and cheese plate to start.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Each table was given a meat and cheese plate to start.

Buy this Photo
Orchids decorated the tables.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Orchids decorated the tables.

Buy this Photo
Inna Snyder, Janna Moran and Luda Jones

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Inna Snyder, Janna Moran and Luda Jones

Buy this Photo
Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Shelley Sarbey, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Shelley Sarbey, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Buy this Photo
This is the second year Florida Winefest & Auction has hosted Pique Nique.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

This is the second year Florida Winefest & Auction has hosted Pique Nique.

Buy this Photo
Aimee Chocinard and Jalina Beck

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Aimee Chocinard and Jalina Beck

Buy this Photo
Dave Harmon won most creative hat.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Dave Harmon won most creative hat.

Buy this Photo
Heidi Napolitano, Nikki Logan Curran and Beth Fox

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Heidi Napolitano, Nikki Logan Curran and Beth Fox

Buy this Photo
Skinny margaritas were served during cocktail hour in addition to wine.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Skinny margaritas were served during cocktail hour in addition to wine.

Buy this Photo
Tricia and Jerod Ward with Conrad Kenley

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Tricia and Jerod Ward with Conrad Kenley

Buy this Photo
The Florida Winefest & Auction runs form April 4 through April 7.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

The Florida Winefest & Auction runs form April 4 through April 7.

Buy this Photo
Camile Campagna and Deborah Blue

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Camile Campagna and Deborah Blue

Buy this Photo
Kathleen O'Hara and Richeal Bair

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Kathleen O'Hara and Richeal Bair

Buy this Photo
Inna Snyder

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Inna Snyder

Buy this Photo
Guests could pull a duck out of the pond to win a bottle of wine.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Guests could pull a duck out of the pond to win a bottle of wine.

Buy this Photo
The ducks were also wearing hats.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

The ducks were also wearing hats.

Buy this Photo
Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

Buy this Photo
Donna Koffman and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Donna Koffman and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Buy this Photo
Dessert was a chocolate mousse treat.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Dessert was a chocolate mousse treat.

Buy this Photo
Charlie Ann Syprett walks up to collect her prize for winning best wide-brimmed hat.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Charlie Ann Syprett walks up to collect her prize for winning best wide-brimmed hat.

Buy this Photo
Wendy Feinstein won best fascinator.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Wendy Feinstein won best fascinator.

Buy this Photo
Florida Winefest & Auction Board President Sandy Loevner and Tammy Karp

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Florida Winefest & Auction Board President Sandy Loevner and Tammy Karp

Buy this Photo
Teresa Lee, Deborah Blue and Linda Krysinski take a selfie.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Teresa Lee, Deborah Blue and Linda Krysinski take a selfie.

Buy this Photo
Martha Ballard and Cathy Rustin

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Martha Ballard and Cathy Rustin

Buy this Photo
Hats were for sale from Hat-a-tude.com.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Hats were for sale from Hat-a-tude.com.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Florida Winefest & Auction kicked off April 4 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Florida Winefest & Auction once again brought back Pique Nique Sur La Baie, Winefest Style April 4.

The annual luncheon, hosted at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, brings out the most colorful fashions and creative hats. This year, organizers added a hat and ensemble contest to give credit to those who went above and beyond with their hats, fascinators and attire. 

Pique Nique began with a cocktail hour featuring wine and skinny margaritas while guests mingled and posed for many photo ops. There was also a duck pond pull to win a bottle of wine, and guests could also purchase raffle tickets. After cocktails, everyone took their seats under the tent to hear from Chairwoman Debbi Benedict and MaryAnne Young. 

Time to eat took up the rest of the program, which ended with the hat and ensemble contest award. Winners took home an orchid plant.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement