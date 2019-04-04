Pique Nique Sur la Baie at Winefest

Florida Winefest & Auction once again brought back Pique Nique Sur La Baie, Winefest Style April 4.

The annual luncheon, hosted at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, brings out the most colorful fashions and creative hats. This year, organizers added a hat and ensemble contest to give credit to those who went above and beyond with their hats, fascinators and attire.

Pique Nique began with a cocktail hour featuring wine and skinny margaritas while guests mingled and posed for many photo ops. There was also a duck pond pull to win a bottle of wine, and guests could also purchase raffle tickets. After cocktails, everyone took their seats under the tent to hear from Chairwoman Debbi Benedict and MaryAnne Young.

Time to eat took up the rest of the program, which ended with the hat and ensemble contest award. Winners took home an orchid plant.