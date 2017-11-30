 Skip to main content
Chairwomen Jane Hunder and Gerri Aaron

Pines of Sarasota Foundation luncheon features witty panelists

Chairwomen Jane Hunder and Gerri Aaron

Every table was adorned with an orchid centerpiece.

Every table was adorned with an orchid centerpiece.

Beth Kellett, Marilyn Shuman, Sophia LaRusso and JoAnn Tomer

Beth Kellett, Marilyn Shuman, Sophia LaRusso and JoAnn Tomer

Cathy Rustin and Katie O’Driscoll

Cathy Rustin and Katie O’Driscoll

Lee Holden, Lorraine Murphy, Judy Egan and Rev. Wally Johnson

Lee Holden, Lorraine Murphy, Judy Egan and Rev. Wally Johnson

Sherry Koski, Terry French and Tom Koski

Sherry Koski, Terry French and Tom Koski

Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Sally and Howard Crowell with Denise Barker

Sally and Howard Crowell with Denise Barker

Kim Bald and Kim Wheeler

Kim Bald and Kim Wheeler

Dr. Cliff Simons and Sue Jacobson

Dr. Cliff Simons and Sue Jacobson

John LaCivita, Jason Swift and Greg Elwell

John LaCivita, Jason Swift and Greg Elwell

Moderator Ray Collins with panelists Nate Jacobs, Lori White and Matt Walsh

Moderator Ray Collins with panelists Nate Jacobs, Lori White and Matt Walsh

Marilyn Shuman, Brian Lipton and Anne Virag

Marilyn Shuman, Brian Lipton and Anne Virag

Pines of Sarasota Board Chairman Peter Abbott, Marcy Abbott and Pines of Sarasota President & CEO Mike Ward

Pines of Sarasota Board Chairman Peter Abbott, Marcy Abbott and Pines of Sarasota President & CEO Mike Ward

Linda McCullum and Gerry Ronkin

Linda McCullum and Gerry Ronkin

Pamela Baron, Peggy and Ken Abt and Art Mahoney

Pamela Baron, Peggy and Ken Abt and Art Mahoney

John and Annie Kittle, Greg and Kristin Elwell and John and Janet McIntyre

John and Annie Kittle, Greg and Kristin Elwell and John and Janet McIntyre

Laura Randall and Pete Misura

Laura Randall and Pete Misura

Marjorie Peter, Phil Delaney and Pines of Sarasota Foundation Interim President Janet Ginn

Marjorie Peter, Phil Delaney and Pines of Sarasota Foundation Interim President Janet Ginn

Bunny Skirboll and Betty Schoenbaum

Bunny Skirboll and Betty Schoenbaum

Hermione Gilpin and Kameron Hodgens

Hermione Gilpin and Kameron Hodgens

Kim Wheeler and Hillary Steele

Kim Wheeler and Hillary Steele

The Wit and Wisdom of Aging Luncheon was held on Nov. 29 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Sarasotans have many options for senior care, but one has the support of the city’s most well-known philanthropist.

“The investment I made so a person can stay (there) after they run out of money and so they don’t become homeless was the best investment I ever made — better than the stock market,” said Betty Schoenbaum, the title sponsor for The Wit and Wisdom of Aging Luncheon on Nov. 29.

The annual luncheon at Michael’s On East is a celebration and fundraiser for the Pines of Sarasota Foundation, which supports Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community.

Every year, a group of local community leaders is chosen to speak at the luncheon as part of the Wit and Wisdom Panel. The 2017 panel was made up of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Founder Nate Jacobs, CEO of Observer Media Group Matt Walsh and former Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools Lori White.

