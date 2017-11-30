Pines of Sarasota Foundation luncheon features witty panelists

Sarasotans have many options for senior care, but one has the support of the city’s most well-known philanthropist.

“The investment I made so a person can stay (there) after they run out of money and so they don’t become homeless was the best investment I ever made — better than the stock market,” said Betty Schoenbaum, the title sponsor for The Wit and Wisdom of Aging Luncheon on Nov. 29.

The annual luncheon at Michael’s On East is a celebration and fundraiser for the Pines of Sarasota Foundation, which supports Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community.

Every year, a group of local community leaders is chosen to speak at the luncheon as part of the Wit and Wisdom Panel. The 2017 panel was made up of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Founder Nate Jacobs, CEO of Observer Media Group Matt Walsh and former Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools Lori White.