Pets parade at Paws on the Catwalk

The 12th annual Paws on the Catwalk treated guests to a "purr-fect" day of shopping, socializing and puppy meet and greets on March 29 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The annual luncheon and fashion show benefits the Humane Society of Sarasota County and the animals they save, heal and put up for adoption. In addition to raising funds for the organization, the luncheon is added exposure for the dogs, puppies and kittens who attend, and some lucky four-legged guests get adopted by eventgoers.

After guests mingled amongst themselves and the furry friends, the luncheon started with remarks from Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp, along with Executive Director Christen Benson and Honorary Chairwoman Jennifer Steube.

The live auction got guests' attention right away. The auctioneer started with one lottery ticket and then committee members approached him with handfuls more. The fishbowl of lottery tickets was eventually overflowing and the bundle went for $2,600.

After the live auction, the paddle raise garnered $6,300 for the Humane Society.

The luncheon ended with a fashion show by INfluence Style, which featured several beachy summer pieces.