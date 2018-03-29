 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brock Gratton, Duncan Crowley, Jack Leaf, Rob Melberth, Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp, Michael Johnson, John Wohlwend, Derek Eisemann and Blake Gratton

Pets parade at Paws on the Catwalk

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Brock Gratton, Duncan Crowley, Jack Leaf, Rob Melberth, Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp, Michael Johnson, John Wohlwend, Derek Eisemann and Blake Gratton

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Christen Benson and Sid Friedman

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Executive Director Christen Benson and Sid Friedman

Buy this Photo
Montana Taplinger, Molly Lindberg and Laveda Keesling

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Montana Taplinger, Molly Lindberg and Laveda Keesling

Buy this Photo
Clara Villanueva and Jaime Still

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Clara Villanueva and Jaime Still

Buy this Photo
Laura Garcia takes a photo of the kittens.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Laura Garcia takes a photo of the kittens.

Buy this Photo
Laura Garcia and Sabrina with Penny Minges and Salem

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Laura Garcia and Sabrina with Penny Minges and Salem

Buy this Photo
Ashley Sweeney and Andee Ondina

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Ashley Sweeney and Andee Ondina

Buy this Photo
Roscoe, a 6-month-old mixed breed, looks up for treats.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Roscoe, a 6-month-old mixed breed, looks up for treats.

Buy this Photo
Michele Schlossberg and Stacie Baer

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Michele Schlossberg and Stacie Baer

Buy this Photo
Tara Richards, Terri Najmolhoda and Jeff Hoffman

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Tara Richards, Terri Najmolhoda and Jeff Hoffman

Buy this Photo
Saks Fifth Avenue displayed many different bags and clutches.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Saks Fifth Avenue displayed many different bags and clutches.

Buy this Photo
Tara Richards, Elaine Spang and Kathy Weisblat

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Tara Richards, Elaine Spang and Kathy Weisblat

Buy this Photo
Tina Gelmisi and Lori Carey

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Tina Gelmisi and Lori Carey

Buy this Photo
Lance, a former shelter pup turned therapy dog, greets guests with his owner, Nan Miller.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Lance, a former shelter pup turned therapy dog, greets guests with his owner, Nan Miller.

Buy this Photo
Guests shopped throughout cocktail hour.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Guests shopped throughout cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Lucretia Truffile and Connie Schey with Junior.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Lucretia Truffile and Connie Schey with Junior.

Buy this Photo
Debra and David Eldridge

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Debra and David Eldridge

Buy this Photo
Silvanna Medina and Rita Kunz

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Silvanna Medina and Rita Kunz

Buy this Photo
Bernard and Sharron Marlow with Junior

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Bernard and Sharron Marlow with Junior

Buy this Photo
Succulents adorned the tables.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Succulents adorned the tables.

Buy this Photo
The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was decorated with paper flowers by CC's Paper Artistry.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was decorated with paper flowers by CC's Paper Artistry.

Buy this Photo
Scott and Jennifer Allen with Duncan Crowley

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Scott and Jennifer Allen with Duncan Crowley

Buy this Photo
Ellen and Michael Johnson

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Ellen and Michael Johnson

Buy this Photo
Janet Boyden and Molly Laub

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Janet Boyden and Molly Laub

Buy this Photo
Scout & Molly's Boutique brought an assortment of hats, just in time for Pique Nique next week.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Scout & Molly's Boutique brought an assortment of hats, just in time for Pique Nique next week.

Buy this Photo
A signature drink was brought around for guests.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

A signature drink was brought around for guests.

Buy this Photo
Bourbon & Bowties had several pieces of jewelry on display.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Bourbon & Bowties had several pieces of jewelry on display.

Buy this Photo
Local clothing stores brought in racks of clothes for sale.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Local clothing stores brought in racks of clothes for sale.

Buy this Photo
Susan Malloy Jones and Sally Schule

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Susan Malloy Jones and Sally Schule

Buy this Photo
Victoria Bowers gets her makeup done for the runway.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Victoria Bowers gets her makeup done for the runway.

Buy this Photo
Victoria Bowers gets the finishing touches on her makeup done by Jess Marie Makeup.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Victoria Bowers gets the finishing touches on her makeup done by Jess Marie Makeup.

Buy this Photo
Haley Mcelravy gets her makeup done.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Haley Mcelravy gets her makeup done.

Buy this Photo
Krystal Hall applies mascara to Haley Mcelravy.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Krystal Hall applies mascara to Haley Mcelravy.

Buy this Photo
Charlie Ann Syprett

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Charlie Ann Syprett

Buy this Photo
Charlie Ann Syprett decked out her outfit with Boston Terrier accessories.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Charlie Ann Syprett decked out her outfit with Boston Terrier accessories.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Verhey poses with a nine-week-old puppy.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Barbara Verhey poses with a nine-week-old puppy.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Tye and Mary Jo Heider

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Barbara Tye and Mary Jo Heider

Buy this Photo
A kitten available for adoption wakes up from a cat nap.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

A kitten available for adoption wakes up from a cat nap.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp thank guests for coming.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp thank guests for coming.

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Christen Benson talks about her dog, Duke.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Executive Director Christen Benson talks about her dog, Duke.

Buy this Photo
The first live auction item of the day was a jar full of lottery tickets from members of the committee.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

The first live auction item of the day was a jar full of lottery tickets from members of the committee.

Buy this Photo
Honorary Chairwoman Jennifer Steube and Florida Sen. Greg Steube address the audience.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Honorary Chairwoman Jennifer Steube and Florida Sen. Greg Steube address the audience.

Buy this Photo
The adoptable cats and dogs walked the runway before lunch.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

The adoptable cats and dogs walked the runway before lunch.

Buy this Photo
Every dog and kitten who walked the runway was available for adoption.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Every dog and kitten who walked the runway was available for adoption.

Buy this Photo
Jet Blue Ambassador Barbara waits to see who is the winner of the roundtrip tickets to a location of the winner's choosing.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Jet Blue Ambassador Barbara waits to see who is the winner of the roundtrip tickets to a location of the winner's choosing.

Buy this Photo
Dessert was a key lime creme brulee and Dachshund cookie.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Dessert was a key lime creme brulee and Dachshund cookie.

Buy this Photo
The fashion show modeled clothes from INfluence Style.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

The fashion show modeled clothes from INfluence Style.

Buy this Photo
All the fashions modeled were suited for summer.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

All the fashions modeled were suited for summer.

Buy this Photo
Paws on the Catwalk was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Paws on the Catwalk was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Blue and tan hues made an influence on the runway scene.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Blue and tan hues made an influence on the runway scene.

Buy this Photo
Hats were seen on a few of the models.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Hats were seen on a few of the models.

Buy this Photo
Proceeds from the luncheon benefitted the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Proceeds from the luncheon benefitted the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Buy this Photo
Many models showed off stylish bags and purses.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Many models showed off stylish bags and purses.

Buy this Photo
Bathing suits of all kinds were modeled.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Bathing suits of all kinds were modeled.

Buy this Photo
Bathing suit coverups made an appearance.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

Bathing suit coverups made an appearance.

Buy this Photo
All the pieces shown are from INfluence Style.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

All the pieces shown are from INfluence Style.

Buy this Photo
INfluence Style has two store locations.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

INfluence Style has two store locations.

Buy this Photo
The models smiled as they walked down the runway.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

The models smiled as they walked down the runway.

Buy this Photo
This is the 12th year of Paws on the Catwalk.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

This is the 12th year of Paws on the Catwalk.

Buy this Photo
A model claps and smiles as she makes her final lap around the stage.

Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 |

A model claps and smiles as she makes her final lap around the stage.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Humane Society of Sarasota County hosted its annual luncheon and fashion show March 29 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The 12th annual Paws on the Catwalk treated guests to a "purr-fect" day of shopping, socializing and puppy meet and greets on March 29 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

The annual luncheon and fashion show benefits the Humane Society of Sarasota County and the animals they save, heal and put up for adoption. In addition to raising funds for the organization, the luncheon is added exposure for the dogs, puppies and kittens who attend, and some lucky four-legged guests get adopted by eventgoers.

After guests mingled amongst themselves and the furry friends, the luncheon started with remarks from Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp, along with Executive Director Christen Benson and Honorary Chairwoman Jennifer Steube. 

The live auction got guests' attention right away. The auctioneer started with one lottery ticket and then committee members approached him with handfuls more. The fishbowl of lottery tickets was eventually overflowing and the bundle went for $2,600. 

After the live auction, the paddle raise garnered $6,300 for the Humane Society. 

The luncheon ended with a fashion show by INfluence Style, which featured several beachy summer pieces. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement