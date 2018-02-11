Orchid Ball pops with Andy Warhol themed florals and color

The walk into Orchid Ball was a maze of Andy Warhol inspired plants, which led into the white tent with an equally inspired decor style. In Warhol fashion, pops of color across white backgrounds intermixed with the gardens natural beauty.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 2018 Orchid Ball, Warhol’s Floral Playground was held on Feb. 10 on the lawn of the gardens.

After cocktail hour, dinner and the auction, guests danced on the dance floor while the band played into the night, getting the party started. After the warm-up on the dance floor, the party moved to Michael's on the Bay, where an after party was set up with gogo dancers and "silver clouds" as Andy Warhol would say.