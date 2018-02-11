 Skip to main content
Todd and Barbara Stainbrook

Orchid Ball pops with Andy Warhol themed florals and color

Steve and Inna Snyder

Orchids aligned the pathway through the entrance.

The entrance to the Orchid Ball, Warhol's Floral Playground

Kate and Dex Honea

The large centerpieces featured orchids floating in water with candles and a Warhol inspired top.

Each table had a bottle of champagne.

The pops of color from the centerpieces stood out from the white ceiling, tables and tent.

Clare and Scott Carter

Steve and Inna Snyder with Barbara and Todd Stainbrook

Christina and Hoby Buppert

Dino Aviles and Laura Freedman

Scott Stone and Dan Starostecki

Rebecca Blitz, Kelly Abercrombie and Michelle Senglaub

Sally Schule and Wendy Feinstein

Michael J. Wilson gave the opening remarks.

Jennifer Rominiecki spoke about the Andy Warhol exhibit.

In attendance was James Warhola, nephew to Andy Warhol.

During Rominiecki's speech, she recognized the co-chairwoman for the event and asked them to stand.

Sandy and Vern Buchanan

Sandy and Vern Buchanan with Jennifer Rominiecki

Three photo spots were set up for guests to take photos at.

Co-Chairwomen Katie Hollingsworth, Ashley Kozel, Liebe Gamble and Emily Stroud

Alex Hill, Craig Kenkel and Shavonne Simon

Liebe Gamble thanks the attendees for coming.

Anna Windom and Nicole Nicholes

Kristen Farrell and Deborah Beacham

Sandy Buchanan and Pattina Von Walhof

Ashley Nace, Allison Cornell, Monica Kelly and Diana Buchanan

Rich Williams, Billy Gamble and Chris Malkin

Doug and Bridget Holder

Lee Sax and Deidre Beaudette

Terri Nahmoldhoda, Donna Koffman and Brenda Mitchel

Ron Rosansky, Stephanie Church, Courtney Church-Dell Buono and Tyler Dell Buono

Gaylon and Laura Peters

Tyler Dell Buono and Courtney Church-Dell Buono

Ron Rosansky and Stephanie Church

Mark Pritchett, Gina Taylor, Elizabeth and Jay McHargue with Cory and Ashley Reeves

Sierra and Jesse Butler

The after-party took place at Michael's on the Bay.

Guests danced after dinner to live entertainment.

Mike Baker and Katie White

Guests danced after dinner to live entertainment.

The entertainment was the Robert Williamson Band.

The entertainment was the Robert Williamson Band.

Dessert was served with a pair of sunglasses.

Joan and Bart Levenson

Phil Mancini and Roger Capote

Amy and Anthony Chapman

Marianne and Bill Mccomb with Margaret Wise

Elizabeth Rabbitt-Stephen and Heather Williams

Top: Mcintire Johnson, Anna Lee, Browning Platt Bottom: Patricia Estes, Eilene Curd and Mackenzie Johnson

Deborah J. Blue and George Adley

The Orchid Ball was held Feb. 10 at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The walk into Orchid Ball was a maze of Andy Warhol inspired plants, which led into the white tent with an equally inspired decor style. In Warhol fashion, pops of color across white backgrounds intermixed with the gardens natural beauty. 

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 2018 Orchid Ball, Warhol’s Floral Playground was held on Feb. 10 on the lawn of the gardens.

After cocktail hour, dinner and the auction, guests danced on the dance floor while the band played into the night, getting the party started. After the warm-up on the dance floor, the party moved to Michael's on the Bay, where an after party was set up with gogo dancers and "silver clouds" as Andy Warhol would say.

