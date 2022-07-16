New location in Sarasota for Pinnacle Chiropractic

Myakka City’s Savannah Hallum made it clear she felt like more than a patient at Pinnacle Chiropractic, which held its grand opening ceremony July 16 at 7984 Cooper Creek Boulevard, Suite 104, University Park.

Hallum had been a patient at Pinnacle's previous office down the street at 8450 Cooper Creek Boulevard. She went to Pinnacle for help during her pregnancy.

"They sat with me on the couch, took care of me, and gave me a hand to hold or a shoulder to cry on whenever I was here," she said.

It was the kind of thing Pinnacle Chiropractic owner Dr. Matt Morris loves to hear.

"Our office really is like a family, and we are very close-knit," Morris said.

As Morris spoke it was apparent Pinnacle Chiropractic is a very big family. Dozens of children were having a grand time in the special play areas. Everything is bigger at the new office.

Seventy-five percent of Pinnacle's clients are children as the office specializes in pediatric and prenatal chiropractic care. Pinnacle sees about 100 children a day.

Morris, who founded the business five years ago, said the mission is to provide "hope and healing to children and families through alternative health care."

He said the practice serves as an alternative to drugs or surgery and aims to serve clients "in the most natural way possible."

An important part of the new office's design was the play area that features toys, books and cushions. The families checking out the grand opening seemed to agree as the children went from game to game.

Sarasota 13-year-old Izaak Miller said the clinic helped resolve issues including his ADHD and anxiety.

“They were another family to me,” he said. “They were all very kind to me.”