New College serves up New England dishes at clambake

The lobsters were fresh and the mood was relaxed during New College's 41st annual Clambake on Nov. 7.

The annual dinner event raises funds for New College of Florida scholarships. To that end, more than 300 guests gathered alongside the Sarasota bay to sip on cocktails, eat New England fare including lobster, and listen to words from New College figures and student speaker Jas Marie. Some of the auction items included a three-night stay at the St. Regis in New York, a four-day trip to a retreat in New Mexico, and 10-person dinner at Michael's Wine Cellar with New College president Donal O'Shea.