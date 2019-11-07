 Skip to main content
George Quarterman and New College President Donal O'Shea

New College serves up New England dishes at clambake

New College Foundation's 41st clambake was held Nov. 7 at the bayside campus.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The lobsters were fresh and the mood was relaxed during New College's 41st annual Clambake on Nov. 7.

The annual dinner event raises funds for New College of Florida scholarships. To that end, more than 300 guests gathered alongside the Sarasota bay to sip on cocktails, eat New England fare including lobster, and listen to words from New College figures and student speaker Jas Marie. Some of the auction items included a three-night stay at the St. Regis in New York, a four-day trip to a retreat in New Mexico, and 10-person dinner at Michael's Wine Cellar with New College president Donal O'Shea. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

