New center opening honors lead donor

After its groundbreaking April 6, the awaited Kretzmer Center at Aviva - A Campus for Senior Life is now open. The center, named after lead donor Ernie Kretzmer, is a multipurpose building. The building will be used in a variety of ways for Aviva, including education and entertainment events. For its residents, it features up-to-date audio, visual and hearing loop equipment. In addition to its use on campus, the community and local nonprofit organizations are also able to use the space.

For its opening night on Jan. 8, 180 guests gathered in the middle lobby of the center, enjoying cocktails and conversation before heading to one of the center’s event rooms for dinner and entertainment courtesy of the Sarasota Orchestra. The opening benefited Jewish Housing Council Foundation.