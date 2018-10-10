 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Stan Rutstein, Executive Director Robyn Faucy, Jo Rutstein

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's gears up for its gala

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Stan Rutstein, Executive Director Robyn Faucy, Jo Rutstein

Buy this Photo
Light bites were served for guests.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Light bites were served for guests.

Buy this Photo
Larry Hiet, Gana Gilkey and Nola Hietbrink

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Larry Hiet, Gana Gilkey and Nola Hietbrink

Buy this Photo
Brad Bryan, Robert Dein and Priscilla Joyner

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Brad Bryan, Robert Dein and Priscilla Joyner

Buy this Photo
Nola Hietbrink and Ron Beck

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Nola Hietbrink and Ron Beck

Buy this Photo
Carolyn Michel, Emily Walsh and Kate Honea

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Carolyn Michel, Emily Walsh and Kate Honea

Buy this Photo
Share
The Cause4Hope Kick Off Party was held Oct. 10 at Michael's Wine Cellar.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's held a gala kick-off party Oct. 10 at Michael's Wine Cellar. 

Gala supporters and those dedicated to the Neuro Challenge Foundation enjoyed light bites and drinks together to celebrate the upcoming event.

The organization's mission is to improve life for those with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers. 

Cause4Hope Black Tie Gala will be hosted March 9 at Michael's On East. Neuro Challenge Foundation is also hosting the Cause4Fashion show on Dec. 7. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement