Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's gears up for its gala

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's held a gala kick-off party Oct. 10 at Michael's Wine Cellar.

Gala supporters and those dedicated to the Neuro Challenge Foundation enjoyed light bites and drinks together to celebrate the upcoming event.

The organization's mission is to improve life for those with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers.

Cause4Hope Black Tie Gala will be hosted March 9 at Michael's On East. Neuro Challenge Foundation is also hosting the Cause4Fashion show on Dec. 7.