Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium highlights research park at Farm to Fillet

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium gave its Aquaculture Research Park a focus with its inaugural Farm to Fillet luncheon Jan. 19.

The new event had more than 100 Mote Marine supporters visiting the research park for a luncheon with food served by Chef Paul Mattison. The day was unique in that guests were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the research park, which typically isn't available for people to see. The 200-acre research park is devoted to developing new water filtration and animal husbandry techniques to replenish marine population numbers and combat overfishing.



Guests sat down for a three-course meal and heard from the research park's director Dr. Kevan Main.