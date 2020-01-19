 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
More than 100 supporters took a trip to the aquaculture park.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium highlights research park at Farm to Fillet

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

More than 100 supporters took a trip to the aquaculture park.

Buy this Photo
Roy and Tracy Kretzler

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Roy and Tracy Kretzler

Buy this Photo
Aquaculture Research Park Director Dr. Kevan Main. and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Aquaculture Research Park Director Dr. Kevan Main. and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby

Buy this Photo
Kathy and Dan Ruscitto

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Kathy and Dan Ruscitto

Buy this Photo
Mark and Anne-Marie Micalizzi with Kim Adams

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Mark and Anne-Marie Micalizzi with Kim Adams

Buy this Photo
Food was prepared by Chef Paul Mattison

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Food was prepared by Chef Paul Mattison

Buy this Photo
Karen Kuzia and Doug Russell

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Karen Kuzia and Doug Russell

Buy this Photo
Julia Caruso with Dr. Kyu and Jane Lee

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Julia Caruso with Dr. Kyu and Jane Lee

Buy this Photo
Jim Culter with Lisa and Eric Reintsema

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jim Culter with Lisa and Eric Reintsema

Buy this Photo
Jan Miller, Mischa Kirby and Michelle Butler

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jan Miller, Mischa Kirby and Michelle Butler

Buy this Photo
A band played music throughout the reception.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

A band played music throughout the reception.

Buy this Photo
Bill Smith and Karen Glaze

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Bill Smith and Karen Glaze

Buy this Photo
Roger and Nina Wiederhorn, Kathy McKown and Peter Widerhorn

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Roger and Nina Wiederhorn, Kathy McKown and Peter Widerhorn

Buy this Photo
Helen Trotman and Alice Cooke

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Helen Trotman and Alice Cooke

Buy this Photo
Cynthia Miller and Lori Cuson with Kurt and Lori Thompson

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Cynthia Miller and Lori Cuson with Kurt and Lori Thompson

Buy this Photo
Jeanne and Lila Marlowe

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jeanne and Lila Marlowe

Buy this Photo
Jennifer and Brian Cooke

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jennifer and Brian Cooke

Buy this Photo
Victor Bass and Carol Bowen

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Victor Bass and Carol Bowen

Buy this Photo
Terri and Ron Greenbaum

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Terri and Ron Greenbaum

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Moore

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Elizabeth Moore

Buy this Photo
Kristin Morgan, Mary Pat Radford, Heidi Anderson and Stephanie Kempton

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Kristin Morgan, Mary Pat Radford, Heidi Anderson and Stephanie Kempton

Buy this Photo
Aquaculture Research Park's Director Dr. Kevan Main kicked off the luncheon program.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Aquaculture Research Park's Director Dr. Kevan Main kicked off the luncheon program.

Buy this Photo
Share
The first Farm to Fillet event was held Jan. 19.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium gave its Aquaculture Research Park a focus  with its inaugural Farm to Fillet luncheon Jan. 19.

The new event had more than 100 Mote Marine supporters visiting the research park for a luncheon with food served by Chef Paul Mattison. The day was unique in that guests were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the research park, which typically isn't available for people to see. The 200-acre research park is devoted to developing new water filtration and animal husbandry techniques to replenish marine population numbers and combat overfishing. 


Guests sat down for  a three-course meal and heard from the research park's director Dr. Kevan Main.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement