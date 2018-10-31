 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Moffitt Cancer Center hosts educational luncheon

Dottie Baer Garner and Betsy Garner Wyant

The luncheon was decorated with colorful pastels.

Guests were served a salad with marinated chicken for lunch.

Darla Mullican, Suzanne Van Gundy, Marian Lucia and Debbie Maltese

Andy Frank, Genie Aberson and Bobby Lichtenstein

Guests received a Moffitt Cancer Center bag on their chair.

Stacey Bear and Inna Snyder

Kyla Weiner, Lois Lucek and Pauline Wamsler Joerger

Moffitt is ranked eighth in the top 10 cancer hospitals in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report.

Jeremy Shelby, Speaker Dr. Eric Huara, Chris Hawkins and Tomeika Hunter Koski

Hope Wenk and Daria Spina

Hermione Gilpin and Ashley Kozel

Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman, Brian Mariash and Tomeika Hunter Koski

Kathy Werner welcomes guests.

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp speak to the audience.

Dr. Eric Huara is the director of the lung cancer center of excellence at Moffitt.

Dr. Mark S. Friedman is an associate member of the gastrointestinal oncology at Moffitt.

The Moffitt Cancer Center Luncheon was held Oct. 31 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Moffitt Cancer Center brought guests together Oct. 31 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens for an educational luncheon. 

After a short socializing hour, Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman welcomed guests to the luncheon while a kale salad with banana bread was served for lunch.

Two Moffitt Cancer Center doctors, Dr. Eric B. Haura and Dr. Mark S. Friedman, spoke about Moffitt's cancer treatments. Haura spoke about lung cancer and Friedman about gastrointestinal cancers, along with the general treatment process Moffitt patients can expect. Guests were then able to ask the doctors questions. 

The program ended by honoring cancer survivor Betsy Garner Wyant.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

