Moffitt Cancer Center hosts educational luncheon

Moffitt Cancer Center brought guests together Oct. 31 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens for an educational luncheon.

After a short socializing hour, Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman welcomed guests to the luncheon while a kale salad with banana bread was served for lunch.

Two Moffitt Cancer Center doctors, Dr. Eric B. Haura and Dr. Mark S. Friedman, spoke about Moffitt's cancer treatments. Haura spoke about lung cancer and Friedman about gastrointestinal cancers, along with the general treatment process Moffitt patients can expect. Guests were then able to ask the doctors questions.

The program ended by honoring cancer survivor Betsy Garner Wyant.