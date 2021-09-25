 Skip to main content
Lynn Minnelli, Real Men Wear Pink Chairperson Michelle Olivo, Making Strides chairwoman Jenny Wiseman, Megan Yost and American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Bethany Lynch.

Men strut their stuff for fundraiser fashion show

The fashion show contestants raised money for the campaign.

Lulu Soder emcees the event.

Anthony Holds begins the show.

Savannah and Luna Holds watch Anthony Holds speak.

Jose Ayala struts down the runway.

Ted Baran points to his adoring fans.

Dylan and Brian Cooper go as a duo.

Anthony Holds prepares to swing.

Oliver Giesser looked sharp.

Jeffrey Kin owns the runway.

Jeffrey Kin gives his flower to husband Marcos Oliveira.

Scott Short hands off his rose.

Eric McNamara poses his very best.

Sammy Lynch walks down the way.

Kevin Thompson hands a rose to his daughter Lillian.

Eoin Farrell rocks the runway.

Dr. Kunal Saigal points to his fans.

Lulu Soder emcees the event.

Real Men Wear Pink 2021 was held Sept. 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Shoppers at the Mall at University Town Center were able to enjoy a different kind of attraction on Sept. 25 — men walking a runway wearing their finest pinks to fight breast cancer.

The Real Men Wear Pink fashion show transformed the mall's grand court into a runway for the event, which was put together by Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative, which is part of the American Cancer Society. 

More than 15 of the campaign's candidates took to the stage to show off and strut in the hopes of raising funds for the campaign. . There are 30 candidates in total attempting to raise $2,500 each.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will host a walk at Nathan Benderson Park on Oct. 16.

