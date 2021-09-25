Men strut their stuff for fundraiser fashion show

Shoppers at the Mall at University Town Center were able to enjoy a different kind of attraction on Sept. 25 — men walking a runway wearing their finest pinks to fight breast cancer.

The Real Men Wear Pink fashion show transformed the mall's grand court into a runway for the event, which was put together by Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative, which is part of the American Cancer Society.

More than 15 of the campaign's candidates took to the stage to show off and strut in the hopes of raising funds for the campaign. . There are 30 candidates in total attempting to raise $2,500 each.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will host a walk at Nathan Benderson Park on Oct. 16.