Jay Dodge, music director at WBTT, plays the bass during the event.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day performance sells out at Booker High School

Ashley D. Brooks, a featured soloist, sings at the event.

Maicy Powell, a Booker High School student and WBTT Young Artist Program member, performs.

Maicy Powell sings during the performance.

Elaine Mayo performs as one of the featured soloists.

Michael Mendez sings one of the featured solos.

Reverend Charles McKenzie reenacts MLK's speeches.

Booker High School Principal Rachel Shelley welcomes guests to her school for the evening.

Christina Cianciola, a Riverview High School senior and winner of the essay contest, reads her essay out loud.

The other two winners of the essay contest, Mick Mazaeda and Taylor Rand, pose with their awards.

A medley of song and dance paid tribute to MLK's legacy at "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song."
by: Amelia Hanks

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performed a medley to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy to a sold-out crowd at Booker High School on Jan. 21.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song" included a reenactment of MLK's speeches by Reverend Charles McKenzie, singing performances by WBTT artists and students and a dance performance from Booker VPA students. 

The winner of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay contest winner, Riverview High School senior Christina Cianciola, also read her essay for the audience. Booker and the Sarasota Bar Association Diversity & Inclusion Committee presented the essay contest, which prompted students to write about Anne Frank and MLK's "Letters from a Birmingham Jail."

In her winning piece, Cianciola spoke about how her mother, an immigrant from Mexico, overcame a great deal of adversity so that her daughter would have better opportunities. Cianciola will attend Dartmouth College next fall. 

 

