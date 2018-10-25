 Skip to main content
Luncheon Co-Chairwoman Pauline Wamsler, Speaker Tom Mirenda and Luncheon Co-Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens bring ladies to lunch

Orchids centered the tables.

Each table had a copy of Tom Mirenda's book.

Mish Tworkowski and Executive Director Jennifer Rominiecki

MISH New York had many different jewels on display.

This is the first Lunch in the Gardens for the year.

A portion of the proceeds from MISH New York went to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Mary Jo Zaksas and Lisa Bannon

Susan Garrett and Erica Aultman

Elisabeth Waters and Barbara Kelly

Sylvia Barber, Phyllis Kirtley and Barbara Hansen

A variety of jewelry was on display and for sale for guests to browse before the luncheon.

Jane Paulishak and Pat Knasiak

Cathy Kuhn and Carolyn Johnson

Bethany Olsen and Tiffany Klein

Erin Guzzo and Barbara Brosius

Gloria Bolton, Cooky Connolly and Carolyn Butler

The first Lunch in the Gardens lecture series was hosted Oct. 25 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Lunch in the Gardens lecture series kicked off Oct. 25 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

This first lecture series brought in author, speaker and orchid conservation activist Tom Mirenda. Copies of his book were placed on the tables for signing, and additional copies were on sale. 

Before the lunch, guests were encouraged to shop the jewelry from MISH New York. A portion of the sales went back to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The Spring Lunch in the Gardens will be held May 1. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

