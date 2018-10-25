Marie Selby Botanical Gardens bring ladies to lunch

The Lunch in the Gardens lecture series kicked off Oct. 25 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

This first lecture series brought in author, speaker and orchid conservation activist Tom Mirenda. Copies of his book were placed on the tables for signing, and additional copies were on sale.

Before the lunch, guests were encouraged to shop the jewelry from MISH New York. A portion of the sales went back to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The Spring Lunch in the Gardens will be held May 1.