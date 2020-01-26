Marie Selby Botanical Gardens thanks patrons and laid out its plans for the future at its 9th annual Chairman's Circle Dinner Jan. 26.

The Michael's on the Bay-hosted dinner had the organization's closest supporters mingling and sipping drinks on the bayfront before heading inside to hear words from Selby representatives. This year's dinner had Jerusalem Foundation Executive Director James Snyder as its special guest and Dr. Hank Hine, Executive Director of the The Dalí Museum as the speaker. Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki also surprised guests with details on the revised Master Site plan.