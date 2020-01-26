 Skip to main content
Rob and CEO and President Jennifer Rominiecki with James and Tina Snyder

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens lays out future plans at Chairman's Circle Dinner

Rob and CEO and President Jennifer Rominiecki with James and Tina Snyder

Dr. Hank Hine, Pauline Wamsler and David Sales

Dr. Hank Hine, Pauline Wamsler and David Sales

Bob and Carolyn Johnson with Aaron Fink

Bob and Carolyn Johnson with Aaron Fink

Norbert Donnelly and Mark Pritchett

Norbert Donnelly and Mark Pritchett

Benjamin Luczak and Margaret Wise

Benjamin Luczak and Margaret Wise

Noran Johnson, Elisabeth Waters, Cornelia Matson and Annette Ayres

Noran Johnson, Elisabeth Waters, Cornelia Matson and Annette Ayres

Jenna and Mike Wilson

Jenna and Mike Wilson

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Joni Steinberg, Sandy Rederer and Allison Archbold

Joni Steinberg, Sandy Rederer and Allison Archbold

Matt and Barbara McAleer with Janet and Andy Hartman

Matt and Barbara McAleer with Janet and Andy Hartman

Kyle Parks, Wendy Deming and Katie and Chris Cianfaglione

Kyle Parks, Wendy Deming and Katie and Chris Cianfaglione

Hermione Gilpin, Giselle Stolper and Betsy Friedman

Hermione Gilpin, Giselle Stolper and Betsy Friedman

Joanne Powers with Travis and Kathy Brown

Joanne Powers with Travis and Kathy Brown

Paul and Jenni Hudson with Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Paul and Jenni Hudson with Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Gary Kirschner and Rita Thibaut

Gary Kirschner and Rita Thibaut

Billy and Nora Johnson with Kelvin and Margie Cooper

Billy and Nora Johnson with Kelvin and Margie Cooper

Teri Hansen, Roberto Cordaro and Nancy Bailey

Teri Hansen, Roberto Cordaro and Nancy Bailey

The 9th annual dinner was held Jan. 26.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens thanks patrons and laid out its plans for the future at its 9th annual Chairman's Circle Dinner Jan. 26.

The Michael's on the Bay-hosted dinner had the organization's closest supporters mingling and sipping drinks on the bayfront before heading inside to hear words from Selby representatives. This year's dinner had Jerusalem Foundation Executive Director James Snyder as its special guest and Dr. Hank Hine, Executive Director of the The Dalí  Museum as the speaker. Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki also surprised guests with details on the revised Master Site plan. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

