Marie Selby Botanical Gardens hosts an evening in the gardens

Surrounded by twinkling lights and flourishing greenery, guests enjoyed a dinner in the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on April 20.

Garden to Plate Wine Dinner was a more casual dinner, but the decor was anything but. The long dining table stretched through the gardens with an elegant white table cloth, tea candles, with twinkling lights closing in the space.

Throughout the dinner, guests were served seven different kinds of Italian wines imported by Wilson Daniels. Dinner was catered by Michael's On East.