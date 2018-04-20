 Skip to main content
Billy and Nora Johnson with Jenny and Ken Pendery

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens hosts an evening in the gardens

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Nora Johnson and Jenny Pendery

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The table stretched across the gardens.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The Garden to Plate Wine Dinner featured seven different Italian wines.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Orchids decorated the front stage.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Mischa Kirby, Danielle Leon, Roger Capote and Ann Logan

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Cal Morris entertained guests with violin music.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Craig and Kimberlee Leslie

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Pam Revels and Helen Wilson

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Marlo and Jay Turner

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Howard Curd, Drew Cervasio and Monte DeCarlo

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Ahi tuna cucumber rolls were served during social hour.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Allison Scalan, Amanda and Rob Morris and Chrissy Hays

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Jessica Swift and Sheri Riley

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Sue B. and Murf Klauber

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Kate Hawkins and Barbara Kelly

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Guests sipped wine during cocktail hour.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Bottles of the wines served were available for purchase.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Reg Irvine, Rob and Selby Gardens CEO Jennifer Rominiecki with Leon Levy

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Judith and Andrew Economos

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Julie and Chuck Rush, Melissa Delisser and Mary Evelyn Guyton

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Tom Akel and Jaime Wallace

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Mikayla and Terri Klauber

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Michael, Mikayla, Terri, Murf and Sue B. Klauber

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The Garden to Plate Wine Dinner was held April 20 at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Surrounded by twinkling lights and flourishing greenery, guests enjoyed a dinner in the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on April 20.

Garden to Plate Wine Dinner was a more casual dinner, but the decor was anything but. The long dining table stretched through the gardens with an elegant white table cloth, tea candles, with twinkling lights closing in the space. 

Throughout the dinner, guests were served seven different kinds of Italian wines imported by Wilson Daniels. Dinner was catered by Michael's On East. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

