At the eighth annual Chairman's Circle Dinner Jan. 29 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens, the gardens announced a big update on the new campaign.

Innovating a Greener Future — Living Inspiration for a Living Museum: The Campaign for Selby Gardens has raised $31.5 million of the $92 million needed for the campaign. This is in thanks to its largest donation of the organization's history – a $5 million contribution from Joel Morganroth.

The campaign is currently at 74% of its funds needed to start the renovation project. They expect to be starting this coming fall 2019.

In addition to the renovation announcement, patrons at the Chairman's Circle Dinner were able to hear from Mette Gauguin, great granddaughter of artist Paul Gauguin, the artist featured in the new exhibit, "Voyage to Paradise."